Loews Miami Beach Hotel Sets a New Standard for Accessible Hospitality as a Certified Autism Center™

Achieving hotel-wide autism certification through IBCCES is an important milestone for our team, reflecting our commitment to thoughtful, inclusive service...” — Mutluhan Kucuk, complex managing director at Loews Miami Beach Hotel

MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Loews Miami Beach Hotel receives the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation after at least 80% of guest-facing staff and management complete autism and sensory training to better communicate with and assist autistic and sensory-sensitive guests and their families. The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) awards this designation to organizations that demonstrate a strong commitment to accessibility and inclusive guest experiences. As part of the certification process, IBCCES also conducted an onsite review at the hotel to develop sensory guides and provide additional recommendations to further enhance accessibility.

“At Loews Miami Beach Hotel, hospitality means creating an environment where every guest and family feels genuinely welcomed, understood and supported,” said Mutluhan Kucuk, complex managing director at Loews Miami Beach Hotel. “Achieving hotel-wide autism certification through IBCCES is an important milestone for our team, reflecting our commitment to thoughtful, inclusive service and ensuring we are equipped with the training and resources to better anticipate and accommodate diverse guest needs. We are proud to partner with IBCCES and the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) in helping create a more accessible future for travel in Miami Beach.”

Certification not only enhances staff knowledge, but it also fosters a strategic, big-picture impact that transcends quarterly results and fundamentally strengthens the brand by enhancing the organization’s reputation and differentiation and creating a culture of excellence, all working together to build long-term institutional value.

“Achieving the Certified Autism Center™ designation reflects Loews Miami Beach Hotel’s commitment to creating a welcoming and inclusive environment for every guest,” said Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “Through specialized autism and sensory training, the Loews team is helping set a higher standard for accessible hospitality in Miami Beach and ensuring more families can travel with greater confidence and comfort.”

Loews Miami Beach Hotel becoming certified is another step in a larger initiative for the Greater Miami area to become a Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD), led by the GMCVB. The CAD designation means visitors have multiple locations featuring trained personnel and certified options to choose from when in the area, including entertainment, recreation and lodging.

"We're not just meeting obligations; we are genuinely changing the experience for families who deserve to travel with confidence and ease. Loews Miami Beach getting this designation is a big deal, and we hope it inspires more of our hotel partners to follow their lead,” said GMCVB President and CEO David Whitaker.

For 25 years, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject-matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, Loews Miami Beach Hotel is featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as AccessibilityCertified.com and AutismTravel.com, which are free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met IBCCES certification requirements.

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About Loews Miami Beach Hotel

Experience an iconic oceanfront sanctuary reimagined at Loews Miami Beach Hotel, freshly transformed following a $55 million guestroom redesign. Ideally situated in the heart of South Beach, the beloved resort blends coastal luxury, elevated design and unmatched hospitality with effortless beachfront style. Spend sun-soaked days on the expansive oceanfront pool deck, where direct beach access means the Atlantic is steps away. Unwind in one of 790 beautifully redesigned guestrooms, including two dual-story Presidential Suites, each thoughtfully crafted to reflect the serenity and vibrancy of Miami’s coastal allure. Savor inspired flavors across six restaurants and lounges - Preston’s Market, Miami Joe Coffee Co., Nautilus, the renowned New York City Italian institution Rao’s and newly culinary concepts – Bistro Collins and The Sushi Bar. Indulge in VIP relaxation at SOAK Cabanas & Daybeds, rejuvenate at Sea Spa or energize in the state-of-the-art fitness center. Designed for refined escapes and unforgettable gatherings, the hotel features SoBe Kids Club and year-round family programming, premium shopping at Splash and Splish boutiques, along with 65,000 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor function space accommodating up to 2,700 guests.

For additional information or to make a reservation at Loews Miami Beach Hotel, please call 305-604-1601, toll free 800-23-LOEWS or visit www.loewshotels.com/miami.



About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be industry leaders and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For 25 years, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 125 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and

safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and AccessibilityCertified.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.

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