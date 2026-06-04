UOVO Launches UOVO Collectors’ Journeys, Curated Experiences for Art, Fashion, and Wine Collectors

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New platform debuts with a Bordeaux wine experience, extending UOVO’s collector services beyond storage, logistics, and collection management

UOVO Collectors’ Journeys reflects our broader commitment to supporting collectors not only in preserving and managing collections, but also in engaging more deeply with the worlds surrounding them.” — Cyril Pietrafesa, CEO of UOVO Wine

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UOVO, which operates 30+ purpose-built storage facilities for art, fashion, and wine collectors across the U.S., announced the launch of UOVO Collectors’ Journeys, a new experiential platform designed to provide collectors with curated travel experiences centered on access, education, and expert insight. The inaugural experience, UOVO Collectors’ Journey: Bordeaux, offers immersive travel programming for wine collectors seeking deeper engagement with one of the world’s most influential wine regions. It will take place October 11–16, 2026, in Bordeaux, France.

The Collectors' Journey platform expands UOVO’s ecosystem of services, building on the company’s established expertise in storage, logistics, transportation, and collection management for art, fashion, wine, and other valuable collections.

“Collectors increasingly value access to experiences that enrich knowledge, context, and appreciation for their collections,” said Cyril Pietrafesa, CEO of UOVO Wine. “UOVO Collectors’ Journeys reflects our broader commitment to supporting collectors not only in preserving and managing collections, but also in engaging more deeply with the worlds surrounding them.”

The inaugural Collectors’ Journey in Bordeaux is co-hosted by Christophe Reboul-Salze, veteran of the fine wine trade in Bordeaux with more than four decades of experience across the négociant and winemaking industries, including as founder of The Wine Merchant and former leader of CBVG. The six-day program will bring guests to in-depth tastings, world-class meals, and private tours at Bordeaux’s most prestigious chateaux.

Additional information about UOVO Collectors’ Journeys and the upcoming Bordeaux experience is available at journeys.uovo.com.

ABOUT UOVO

UOVO provides premium storage, transportation, logistics, and collection management services for fine art, fashion, wine, and valuable collections of all kinds. Operating more than 30 purpose-built storage facilities across the U.S., UOVO serves clients through its expert technical teams, specialized transportation networks, digital inventory tools, and concierge-level support.

Services span UOVO Art, UOVO Fashion, and UOVO Wine — each built around the unique needs of collections across their lifecycle. UOVO's clients include private collectors, corporations, institutions, estates, museums, galleries, designers, wineries, and industry professionals, and more.

For more information, visit uovo.com.

UOVO Collectors' Journey: Bordeaux - Meet Christophe Reboul-Salze

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