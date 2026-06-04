LOS ANGELES BUSINESS JOURNAL NAMES MUSICK, PEELER & GARRETT PARTNER STEPHEN BRADFORD TO “LEADERS OF INFLUENCE: M&A” LIST

Stephen Bradford

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP announced today that Partner Stephen Bradford has been recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal in its 2026 “Leaders of Influence: Mergers & Acquisitions” special feature. “These are the M&A pros we chose to recognize for exceptional leadership, knowledge, skill and achievements across the full spectrum of M&A and fiscal guidance,” said the publication.“As the leader of our Transactional Law Group, Stephen has been instrumental in driving Musick Peeler’s strategic growth across both coasts,” said Co-Managing Partner Steve Elie. “This honor underscores what our clients have known for decades: Stephen is an exceptional strategist whose transactional expertise sets a benchmark for legal excellence.”“With a career spanning several decades, Bradford is a trusted advisor to public and closely-held businesses worldwide,” shares the feature. “He navigates complex domestic and international landscapes to guide clients through critical inflection points, including global expansion, strategic consolidation and high-stakes successions…A powerhouse in the M&A space, Bradford acts as lead counsel on numerous marquee transactions annually.”As a member of Musick Peeler’s governing Executive Committee who is primarily based in the Los Angeles and San Francisco offices, Bradford also co-leads the firm’s Charlottesville, Virginia and Washington, D.C. offices. His reputation as a dealmaker has earned him prominent industry accolades including recognition as a 2026 Lawdragon “Leading Dealmaker in America.”

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