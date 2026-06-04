Human Touch® Highlights Best Massage Chairs for Athletic Recovery and Relaxation This Father's Day

Advanced Massage Technology Designed to Support Muscle Recovery, Stress Relief, Mobility, and Everyday Wellness for Active Dads

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With Father’s Day approaching, Human Touch is spotlighting a range of wellness and massage products created to help dads recharge and recover from everyday physical stress. From premium massage chairs to targeted foot and calf massage systems, the company’s lineup supports active lifestyles with features focused on circulation, flexibility, mobility, and at-home relaxation.As more consumers invest in wellness and recovery solutions for the home, massage chairs have become an increasingly common part of daily self-care routines for athletes, fitness enthusiasts, busy professionals, and parents. With more than 45 years in the category, Human Touch is recognized for its premium massage chair technology and therapeutic performance, with products often recommended for athletic recovery, back pain relief, and full-body wellness.Professional athletes and fathers Ozzie Albies and Blake Snell, both Human Touch ambassadors, rely on massage chair recovery technology as part of their daily routines. Albies incorporates the Super Novo X, one of the most advanced massage chairs available, into his recovery regimen; Snell uses the Super Novo collection to support post-training recovery.Human Touch’s Father’s Day wellness lineup includes:Reflex SOL Foot & Calf Massager — $299A recovery solution designed to simultaneously massage the feet and calves using Human Touch’s proprietary CirQlationFigure-EightTechnology. The system combines under-foot rollers, heat, vibration, and shiatsu-style massage to help soothe tired muscles and support circulation.WholeBodyROVE Massage Chair — $3,199Featuring advanced S- and L-track massage technology, dual lumbar heat, built-in wellness programs, and bend-and-stretch functionality, the WholeBody ROVE also includes a manually extending foot and calf massager with under-foot rollers to help soothe tired muscles.Super Novo 3.0 Massage Chair — $11,999Human Touch’s newest AI-powered massage and wellness system, Super Novo 3.0 uses adaptive artificial intelligence to personalize massage programs in real time based on user preferences. Features include Human Touch’s proprietary DuoSync™ synchronized dual-mechanism massage technology, AcuPointbody sensing, advanced stretch programs, lumbar and calf heat, customizable air compression massage, and integrated Premium Sound by JBL. The Super Novo 3.0 also receives over-the-air software updates that continue enhancing the experience post-purchase.Super Novo X Massage Chair — $15,999Human Touch's flagship massage chair combines DuoSync™ dual motor massage technology, Cloud Touchacupressure, the enhanced HT Flex S- and L-Track system, and advanced full-body stretch functionality. Engineered to deliver deep muscle relief and a highly personalized massage experience, the Super Novo X promotes flexibility, spinal decompression, and restorative relaxation.For more information about Human Touch wellness and recovery products, visit www.humantouch.com About Human TouchFor over 45 years, Human Touch has shaped the wellness industry with a portfolio of high-performance massage chairs, zero-gravity recliners, and targeted massage products. Partnering with top engineers, medical experts, athletes, and award-winning designers, Human Touch crafts products that relieve pain, reduce stress, and promote daily recovery and wellness, all with captivating aesthetic appeal. Trusted by over 35 colleges, 14+ pro sports teams, and 10,000+ chiropractors, Human Touch products are available at fine furniture stores, back care specialty stores, and mass-market retailers across the U.S., through international retailers and distributors in more than 40 countries, and online at www.humantouch.com

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