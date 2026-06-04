Black Heart Association to Provide On-Site Heart Health Screenings at the Delta Sigma Theta Conference 50th Anniversary

The national nonprofit will deliver cardiovascular education, screenings, and prevention resources to hundreds of women during the milestone celebration

As a woman who survived three heart attacks in one week, I know firsthand how critical it is to have access to education, screenings, and the information needed to advocate for your own health.” — Tara Robinson, Co-Founder, Black Heart Association

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Black Heart Association , a nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding access to life-saving cardiovascular education and screenings, is honored to participate in the 50th Anniversary Delta Sigma Theta Southwest Regional Conference, taking place June 4-6th at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Grapevine. As part of this private conference, the Black Heart Association will provide on-site cardiovascular screenings, education, and prevention-focused resources to attendees, with a goal of reaching 500 women through the multi-day event. This will also help attendees get to know the BHA team and feel right at home as the team educates the public about their organization and overall journey.Through H.I.P.S. (Heart Improvement and Prevention Screenings) initiative, sponsored by Lilly , and the Guard Your Heart: Know Your LDL-C campaign, sponsored by Amgen, BHA will be able to empower women with critical knowledge about the importance of heart health and the dangers of heart disease, the number one cause of death amongst the African-American community. BHA wants to take their resources further, saving lives one community at a time. The effort comes at a pivotal time, as heart disease remains the leading cause of death among women. By bringing screenings and education directly to this influential gathering of leaders, professionals, and changemakers, BHA continues its mission to close gaps in awareness and access to care.BHA was founded by CEO and co-founder Tara Robinson after surviving three heart attacks in one week. The organization has blossomed into a movement that is dedicated to prevention, education, and access to life-saving screenings. Most recently, BHA successfully completed over 10,000 screenings on their Guard Your Heart National Tour this year."As a woman who survived three heart attacks in one week, I know firsthand how critical it is to have access to education, screenings, and the information needed to advocate for your own health. We are honored to join the Delta Sigma Theta Southwest Regional Conference during this historic 50th Anniversary celebration and connect with hundreds of women who are leading change in their communities every day. Through our screenings and educational initiatives, we hope to empower attendees to prioritize their heart health, know their numbers, and take proactive steps toward living longer, healthier lives. Together, we can continue building a future where prevention saves lives and health equity becomes a reality for every community we serve." – Tara Robinson, Co-Founder & CEO of Black Heart Association.The Delta Sigma Theta Southwest Regional Conference is a hallmark event that brings together members committed to service, leadership, and community impact. BHA’s presence reinforces the importance of wellness as a pillar of sustained leadership and empowerment. All would make sense to have BHA come to the forces and empower and inspire these amazing women to improve their everyday health habits and proceed to a better tomorrow for future generations. The organization is celebrating fifty years of sisterhood, service, and leadership that encourage women to protect their futures. For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact Olivia Bishop at olivia@tenenicole.com or 518.330.3835.ABOUT BLACK HEART ASSOCIATIONThe Black Heart Association (BHA) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding access to cardiovascular education, prevention, and screenings in communities within reach. Founded in 2017 by Tara Robinson, a three-time heart attack survivor, BHA focuses on raising awareness, advocating for better access to healthcare, and empowering communities to take charge of their heart health. BHA partners with several local and national organizations to expand its reach, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Association of Black Cardiologists, Amgen, and Eli Lilly. BHA’s work has been highlighted by major media outlets, including Good Morning America, Essence, Women’s Health, and ABC News.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.