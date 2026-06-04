Trump data confirms that Governor Newsom’s strategies have led to the largest reduction in homelessness nationwide

California is leading the nation

The new federal data published by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development show California is making significant progress in reversing nearly every major category of homelessness:

Largest reduction in unsheltered homelessness in the nation . California reduced its unsheltered homeless population by 6.8% — more than any other state. That decline is more than twice the national reduction of 2.9% and significantly exceeds the next largest state, Texas, with a 1.4% decrease.

Total homelessness declined . California’s overall homeless population dropped by 2.8%, marking the first statewide decline since 2009.

Leading the nation in key populations . From 2023 to 2025, California ranked first among all states and the District of Columbia in reducing: Veteran homelessness Chronic homelessness Homelessness among young adults ages 18-24 Homelessness among youth under 25 Homelessness among parents under 25



Historic progress through accountability and action

While homelessness remains a nationwide challenge, California is achieving results that outpace the rest of the country. Based on HUD’s data, California recorded its largest reduction in homelessness in more than 15 years.

These results build on the Governor’s strategy to pair historic investments with stronger accountability, expand behavioral health and treatment services, increase housing and shelter options, and help local communities move people from encampments into housing and care.

California is creating more housing and support than any other state. According to the newly published federal data, from 2024 to 2025, California’s calculated total year-round bed inventory increased by 15,013 beds, from 208,794 to 223,807 — ranking first among all states and DC – and more than the total beds added nationwide. California also ranked first in the nation across all shelter types – ranking first in creating permanent supportive housing, emergency shelter, and permanent housing. This adds to years of investments that have created more than 87,000 beds since 2019.

Local success stories

California’s success in reducing homelessness is anchored by the state’s partnership with local communities and state support, which has established foundational programs to get people off the streets and into housing and care.

Across 30 continuums of care that reported updates, unsheltered homelessness dropped by more than 9%

Data published by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development shows continued progress throughout the state, with positive reporting from the following regions:

Los Angeles – 10.3% drop in unsheltered homelessness, with the largest regional drop nationwide.

Contra Costa – 34.8% drop in unsheltered homelessness, with the 5th-largest regional drop nationwide.

Riverside – 19% drop in unsheltered homelessness, with the eighth largest regional drop nationwide

San Bernardino – 13.7% drop in unsheltered homelessness, ranking 11th nationwide, with the eleventh largest regional drop nationwide

San Diego – 6.5% drop in unsheltered homelessness, with the 12th largest regional drop nationwide.

Santa Cruz – 24.4 % drop in unsheltered homelessness, with the 13th largest regional drop nationwide.

Kern — 15.9% drop in unsheltered homelessness, with the 17th largest regional drop nationwide.

Lake — 37.5 % drop in unsheltered homelessness.

Sonoma – 28.8% drop in unsheltered homelessness.

California by the numbers

6.8% decrease in unsheltered homelessness

2.8% decrease in total homelessness

#1 in the nation for reducing veteran homelessness

#1 in the nation for reducing chronic homelessness

#1 in the nation for reducing homelessness among young adults ages 18-24

#1 in the nation for reducing homelessness among youth under 25

#1 in the nation for reducing homelessness among parents under 25

An approach that works

From the very first moments of the Newsom administration, the national crisis of housing and homelessness – which was decades in the making – has been addressed with ingenuity, seriousness, and expertise. No other state has devoted as much time and attention to these twin problems – and California is a leader in producing positive results.

Investments since 2019 have included the launch of the first-in-the-nation Homekey program that has created nearly 16,000 homes across 250 projects and reached over 172,000 Californians; $2.25 billion through Homekey+ to serve individuals with mental health or substance use challenges and veterans; over $5 billion appropriated for Homeless Housing, Assistance, and Prevention (HHAP) to support local jurisdictions in promoting housing stability and reducing homelessness; and $1 billion in Encampment Resolution Funds to provide services and housing to help 23,000 individuals across 120 encampment sites transition from homelessness.

Governor Newsom is creating a structural and foundational model for America:

✅ Expanding shelter and support — Providing funding and programs for local governments , coupled with strong accountability measures to ensure that each local government is doing its share to build housing, and create shelter and support, so that people living in encampments have a safe place to go.

✅ Addressing mental health and its impact on homelessness — Ending a long-standing 7,000 bed shortfall in California’s behavioral health system by rapidly expanding community treatment centers and permanent supportive housing units. In 2024, voters approved Governor Newsom’s Proposition 1 , which is transforming California’s behavioral health systems. It is estimated that funding from Proposition 1 will create 6,800 residential treatment beds and 26,700 outpatient treatment slots for behavioral health care.

✅ Creating new pathways for those who need the most help — Updating conservatorship laws for the first time in 50 years to include people who are unable to provide for their personal safety or necessary medical care, in addition to food, clothing, or shelter, due to either severe substance use disorder or serious mental health illness. Creating a new CARE court system that creates court-administered plans for up to 24 months to help people struggling with schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders, often with substance use challenges, get the treatment and housing they need to recover and thrive.

✅ Streamlining and prioritizing building of new housing — Governor Newsom made creating more housing a state priority for the first time in history. He has signed into law groundbreaking reforms to break down systemic barriers that have stood in the way of building the housing Californians need, including broad CEQA reforms.

✅ Removing dangerous encampments — Governor Newsom has set a strong expectation for all local governments to address encampments in their communities and help connect people with support . In 2024, Governor Newsom filed an amicus brief with the Supreme Court defending communities’ authority to clear encampments . After the Supreme Court affirmed local authority, Governor Newsom issued an executive order directing state entities and urging local governments to clear encampments and connect people with support, using a state-tested model that helps ensure encampments are addressed humanely and people are given adequate notice and support.