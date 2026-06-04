California charts smarter path to support farmers and ranchers while maintaining food safety and clean water

“I want to thank the many farmers, ranchers, local leaders and advocates, and agency colleagues who contributed to this work,” CDFA Secretary Karen Ross said. “You have helped us build a roadmap for smarter regulation – one that keeps pace with the complexity of today while preparing for the challenges of tomorrow. We look forward to aligning this report’s recommendations with future opportunities of parallel efforts underway.”

“Innovative regulatory programs at the intersection of agriculture and water quality are critical to the state’s future,” said State Water Board Chair Joaquin Esquivel. “The State Water Board is proud to work alongside Secretary Ross and Secretary Garcia as we consider key recommendations from the agricultural community and other industry experts for these programs. One thing is clear: we must strengthen our data systems to maximize their value to decision makers and the public while minimizing the cost of compliance for growers. I look forward to working together to advance these programs for the benefit of all Californians.”

The study evaluated California’s food safety and water quality regulatory requirements for agriculture as part of an effort to streamline administrative processes and optimize information collected by the state. The study was supported by funding in the 2021-22 budget.

The report identifies 18 recommendations to streamline agency coordination, expand technical assistance, modernize data and reporting systems, and enhance regulatory efficiency while supporting food safety and environmental protection goals.

As California’s agriculture continues its dominance, the state has already started to find sustainable ways to ensure farmers and the state are ready to succeed for years to come.

The Sustainable Agricultural Lands Conservation Program (SALC) invests funding from California’s Cap-and-Invest system to protect critical agricultural lands that are at risk of conversion to more energy intensive uses. These efforts support agricultural and tribal food systems and soil health, and help sequester climate change-causing emissions.

Furthermore, California continues to connect farmers with opportunities to expand markets in local communities, increasing access to fresh, nutritious foods through CDFA’s Office of Farm to Fork. For example, the Farm to School program connects local food producers with school cafeteria programs, stimulating regional agricultural economies and teaching kids healthy eating habits. This program connects the dots between local food purchasing in school cafeterias and hands-on food education opportunities, giving students learning experiences beyond the classroom in school gardens, culinary kitchens, and local farms. This program is a proven way to increase consumption of whole and minimally processed foods, expand the use of climate-smart, organic, and regenerative agricultural practices, and connect farmers to a billion-dollar institution market, helping them to diversify markets. Additionally, the CDFA’s Office of Farm to Fork connects community members directly with California’s farmers and ranchers and provides information and other resources.

Since 2018, the Healthy Soils Program under CDFA has supported farmers and ranchers to help them incorporate new sustainable agricultural practices into their systems, which include projects to increase the resilience of California’s farms and surrounding ecosystems to climate challenges.

View the study and its recommendations on the CDFA Regulatory Alignment Study website.