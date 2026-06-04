Siminou Wealth Management Expands Financial Planning Services for New York Business Owners and Pre-Retirees

Richard Siminou, MBA, founder of Siminou Wealth Management in Kings Point, New York, continues to expand the firm's planning-first advisory services

KINGS POINT, NY, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Siminou Wealth Management , an independent financial advisory firm founded by Richard Siminou, MBA, continues to grow its practice serving business owners, entrepreneurs, high-income professionals, and pre-retirees throughout the New York metropolitan area.The firm offers comprehensive financial planning that integrates retirement income strategy, life insurance, estate planning coordination, and tax mitigation. Its approach is built on a planning-first philosophy that begins with understanding each client's full financial picture before addressing any specific investment or product decision."The clients I work with have built something meaningful, and their finances reflect that complexity," said Richard Siminou, founder and principal of Siminou Wealth Management. "A business owner's compensation, business equity, exit timeline, and personal retirement plan all interact. My job is to make sure those pieces are working together, not in isolation."Richard Siminou brings more than 17 years of experience in financial services. He holds an MBA and carries Series 7, 63, and 65 registrations along with Life and Annuity Insurance licensure, and is registered to serve clients across multiple states.Siminou Wealth Management works with a particular focus on business owners approaching a liquidity event or transition, entrepreneurs balancing business and personal finances, and pre-retirees within several years of retirement who need a structured income and withdrawal strategy.For more information, visit siminouwm.com or call (516) 647-7146.This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a solicitation of any product or service.

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