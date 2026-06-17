Hairmax® Expands Hair Restoration Portfolio with Launch of Men's 5% Minoxidil Topical Solution

New Hairmax Men's 5% Minoxidil Joins FDA-Cleared Laser Devices, Hair Care, and Scalp Treatments to Offer Consumers a More Complete Hair Growth System

Minoxidil and Low Level Laser Therapy support hair growth through different pathways, making them complementary options for many individuals seeking to improve hair density and overall hair growth.” — Dr. Taylor Bullock

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BOCA RATON, Fla., June 2026 — Hairmax, the pioneer in laser hair growth technology and a trusted leader in hair restoration solutions for more than 25 years, today announced the launch of Hairmax Men's 5% Minoxidil Topical Solution, expanding the company's portfolio of clinically proven hair restoration solutions.Formulated with 5% Minoxidil , the FDA-approved active ingredient for hair regrowth, the topical treatment provides men experiencing hereditary hair loss with an accessible, clinically proven option that can be used as a standalone treatment or as part of Hairmax’s comprehensive hair restoration routine.The addition of Men's 5% Minoxidil strengthens Hairmax's complete approach to hair restoration, joining the company's portfolio of FDA-cleared laser hair growth devices, restorative hair care products and scalp treatments. Together, these solutions allow consumers to build a personalized hair growth regimen tailored to their individual needs and goals."Consumers have trusted Hairmax with their hair growth journey for more than 25 years," said Mike Nassar, President of Hairmax International, LLC. "The addition of Men's 5% Minoxidil allows us to offer an even broader range of clinically proven solutions, whether customers are seeking a standalone treatment or a more comprehensive approach to addressing hair loss."Clinical research suggests that combining FDA-cleared Low Level Laser Therapy (LLLT) with topical Minoxidil may provide enhanced benefits for individuals experiencing androgenetic alopecia, commonly known as pattern hair loss. Because the two treatments work through different biological mechanisms, many physicians recommend them as complementary therapies within a broader hair restoration program."Hair loss is often best addressed through a personalized treatment plan," said Dr. Taylor Bullock, Board-Certified Dermatologist and Clinical Director for Hairmax. "Minoxidil and Low Level Laser Therapy support hair growth through different pathways, making them complementary options for many individuals seeking to improve hair density and overall hair growth."Hairmax remains a leader in laser hair growth technology, offering more FDA clearances and clinical studies than any other laser hair growth brand. The launch of Men's 5% Minoxidil further expands the company's mission to provide consumers with a complete system of hair restoration solutions designed to support healthier, fuller-looking hair.Hairmax also plans to further expand its topical treatment offerings with the future introduction of Hairmax Women's 2% Minoxidil, further strengthening the company's commitment to providing personalized hair growth solutions for both men and women.ABOUT HAIRMAXHairmaxInternational, LLC is a global leader in hair growth and restoration solutions, dedicated to transforming lives through cutting-edge innovation and technology. Since pioneering laser hair growth technology in 2000, Hairmax has achieved eight FDA clearances and remains the most clinically studied laser hair growth brand, backed by seven clinical studies. Hairmax laser devices are manufactured to the highest quality standards, with ISO certification, GMP compliance, and medical device licenses worldwide. The brand’s comprehensive portfolio includes laser devices, hair care products, all designed to restore confidence and support every step of the hair growth journey.

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