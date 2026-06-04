Bangladesh Performance Marketer Morshed Parvej Patwary Launches Meta Ads and Google Ads Consultancy for Global Clients

Bangladesh Performance Marketer Launches Meta Ads Consultancy for Global Remote Clients #MetaAds #GoogleAds #PerformanceMarketing

Most businesses don't lose money because ads don't work. They lose money because they can't see what is working.” — Md Morshed Parvej Patwary, Performance Marketing Consultant

DHAKA CITY, DHAKA, BANGLADESH, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Md Morshed Parvej Patwary, a senior performance marketer with over six years of experience managing 1,300+ paid media campaigns, has formalized his independent consultancy under morshedpp.com , offering specialized Meta Ads, Google Ads, and conversion funnel services to businesses in Bangladesh and international remote clients worldwide.The consultancy focuses on a gap that most businesses face: campaigns that generate clicks but fail to produce measurable revenue. Morshed's approach combines technical tracking infrastructure - including GA4, Google Tag Manager, Meta Pixel, and Conversion API setup - with campaign strategy and landing page optimization to build performance marketing systems that connect ad spend directly to business outcomes.Services and SpecializationsThe consultancy offers three primary engagement models. The Growth Gap Audit is a focused diagnostic reviewing campaigns, tracking setup, funnel flow, and landing page performance to identify the highest-impact bottlenecks before scaling budget. The Performance Funnel Strategy engagement delivers full-funnel paid media strategy across Meta and Google Ads, built around conversion tracking and offer clarity. The Ongoing Growth Retainer provides continuous campaign management, optimization, and reporting for businesses that need a dedicated remote growth partner.Industries served include e-commerce, B2B, FMCG, real estate, hospitality, NGO, and edtech - with documented results including a D2C brand scaled to 4x+ ROAS on Meta Ads, and lead generation campaigns for international development organizations including Swisscontact and ILO Bangladesh.Serving Bangladesh and the WorldWhile based in Dhaka, the consultancy is structured for remote collaboration. International clients benefit from async-friendly communication, weekly performance reporting, and flexible retainer structures. Morshed currently also serves as Assistant Manager of Digital Marketing at Enroute International Ltd, where he leads performance campaigns across Meta, Google, and programmatic channels."Most businesses don't lose money because ads don't work," said Morshed. "They lose money because they can't see what is working. My job is to fix that visibility - in tracking, in funnels, in campaign decisions - so scaling becomes predictable."About Morshed Parvej PatwaryMd Morshed Parvej Patwary is a performance marketing consultant based in Dhaka, Bangladesh. With 6+ years of experience across B2B, B2C, FMCG, e-commerce, real estate, hospitality, and NGO sectors, he builds paid media systems that deliver measurable growth. He is available for project-based engagements, monthly retainers, agency support, and international remote contracts.Website: https://www.morshedpp.com Email: hello@morshedpp.comWhatsApp: +8801620456667LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/morshedppConsultation: https://www.morshedpp.com/consultation

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