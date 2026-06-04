Attorney General Ford Responds to Last-Minute White House Invitation on Anti-Fraud Meeting

CARSON CITY, NV – Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford joined a coalition of attorneys general in sending a letter to Vice President JD Vance following a last-minute invitation to attend the Vice President’s Task Force on Fraud meeting in Washington, D.C. The coalition reaffirmed its commitment to combating fraud while raising concerns about a process that did not allow for substantive engagement.



The attorneys general noted the invitation was sent with less than one business day’s notice and did not include an agenda, making substantive participation difficult and inconsistent with the federal-state partnerships that have long supported anti-fraud efforts.



“As I understand it, Republican attorneys general were invited to attend and participate at least a week before the meeting. Democratic attorneys general, on the other hand, received notice less than one business day, over a holiday weekend, before a Tuesday morning meeting. If the real goal is collaboration, then all states should have a genuine opportunity to engage,” said Attorney General Ford. “And as our letter to Vice President Vance states, we remain committed to working constructively to combat fraud and welcome a productive dialogue on these issues.”

The coalition emphasized that states have long partnered with the federal government to investigate and prosecute fraud, including through Medicaid Fraud Control Units that have recovered billions for taxpayers and delivered measurable results. The letter also raised concerns that recent federal staffing and program reductions could undermine those efforts.



Nevada continues to take an aggressive approach to combating Medicaid fraud and protecting taxpayer dollars. In Fiscal Year 2025, the Nevada Medicaid Fraud Control Unit secured a record 36 criminal convictions, marking the most successful year in the unit’s history. Under Attorney General Ford’s tenure, the unit has also helped recover more than $40.9 million through criminal fraud restitution and worked with state leaders to strengthen anti-fraud safeguards through new laws aimed at improving provider verification and deterring fraudulent enrollment activity.



Attorney General Ford joined the attorneys general of Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin in signing the letter.



A copy of the letter can be found here.

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