Attorney General Ford Announces Preliminary Injunction in Prediction Market Case

Carson City, NV — Today, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced that a judge in the First Judicial District Court stated last week that he will grant the state’s motion for a preliminary injunction against QCX LLC (Polymarket), a prediction market company previously operating in Nevada . Polymarket will not be allowed to offer sports-, election- or entertainment-related event contracts within Nevada while the State’s enforcement action against them continues. A written order is forthcoming.

“Today's decision is a win for Nevada consumers against businesses that are attempting to use muddled loopholes to work around Nevada’s world-class gaming regulation authority,” said Attorney General Ford. “Unlicensed prediction markets may not disregard the law and avoid the systems we have in place to be sure Nevadans and visitors alike are protected while gambling."

Polymarket joins Kalshi and Coinbase as prediction markets enjoined from operating while the state pursues enforcement action against them. Prediction markets Crypto.com and Robinhood have voluntarily ceased offering sports-, election- and entertainment-related event contracts to Nevada residents.

Attorney General Ford has been at the forefront of the fight against online prediction markets and their attempts to circumvent relevant state law. In December 2025, Attorney General Ford co-led a coalition of 37 states and the District of Columbia in filing an amicus curiae brief in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit defending states’ longstanding authority to regulate sports betting within their borders. More recently, he co-led a similar coalition in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit.

In those cases, prediction markets claimed that federal financial regulations enacted after the 2008 financial crisis preempt state gambling laws. Attorney General Ford and the other states pointed out that Congress did not clearly or intentionally strip states of their traditional power to regulate gambling, including sports betting, and that such authority remains squarely within state police powers.

Nevada is a national leader in gaming regulation, and the State’s comprehensive licensing, enforcement, and consumer-protection systems are designed specifically to address the risks associated with sports betting.

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