“hush! Beach Concerts x Urban Sports Wellfest 2026” to be held in November at Hac Sa Beach Open call for local bands, musicians and outreach activities planners to give continuity to the annual cultural and sports beach event

MACAU, June 4 - Jointly organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) and MGM, the “hush! Beach Concerts x Urban Sports Wellfest 2026” will be held from 14 to 15 November at Hac Sa Beach, Macao. Making a breakthrough from the traditional practices with innovation, the event combines music, urban sports and wellness elements in a natural beach setting, offering residents and tourists a different experience and a brand-new cultural and sports event. IC is now calling the participation of local bands, musicians, workshop instructors, curators in themed music development project, and curators of art installations for “hush! Beach Concerts 2026,” aiming to support creative work and promote the development of Macao's pop music culture.

The “hush! Beach Concerts x Urban Sports Wellfest 2026” focuses mainly on pop music, integrating music, urban sports and healthy lifestyle elements, breaking through the conventional performance type and creating a multi-dimensional cultural and sports platform that combines artistic performance, dynamic vitality and lifestyle aesthetics. The event features various stages in different styles, including the Hac Sa Beach stage “Hot Wave” as the core stage, which showcase the charm of Macao’s unique maritime culture; the lawn stage “Music Chill”, which features light music combined with elements of relaxation and immersive experiences; the kids’ stage “hush! Kids” for families; as well as the stage “Upbeat Power”, designed for school and youth bands. The “Urban Sports Wellfest” offers various outdoor sports experiences, allowing residents and tourists to participate according to their interests. In addition to the main event, a series of outreach activities will be held across Macao's districts and schools from 1 to 16 November, including “hush! At Schools”, music workshops, themed music development project and art installations.

The event has been successfully held for three consecutive years, continuously deepening the brand development of the “hush! Beach Concerts x Urban Sports Wellfest”. This year, the event will further expand its scale and diversity, extending music to the fields of sports and lifestyle, allowing participants to experience creative expression and physical and mental release at their own pace in an atmosphere where nature and art converge. This cross-disciplinary collaboration aims to promote the seamless integration of live music culture and healthy lifestyles, driving the integrated development of “tourism + culture + sports” in Macao.

The call for local bands, musicians and outreach activities planners for “hush! Beach Concerts 2026” is open from today until 18 June. The Regulations and Application Form can be obtained and downloaded from IC’s website at www.icm.gov.mo or the page “HUSH FULL MUSIC” on Facebook. Selected applicants will be notified individually.

For more information, please contact IC through tel. no. 8399 6820 (Chinese) or 8399 6824 (Portuguese and English) during office hours.