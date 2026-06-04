Eltropy Reports Record Scores in Employee Engagement Survey

Eltropy Employees Report High Confidence in Company's Future Amid Continued Growth and AI Innovation

Engagement numbers this strong don't happen by accident. They reflect thousands of individual decisions -- how we treat people, how honestly we communicate, and how seriously we take the work.” — Ashish Garg, co-founder and CEO, Eltropy"

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eltropy, the leading agentic AI platform for credit unions and community banks, recently announced the results of its H1 2026 employee engagement survey, with scores well above industry benchmarks.Eltropy's overall engagement score reached 86%, exceeding industry benchmarks by 16 points, revealing exceptionally high levels of confidence, alignment, and pride across the organization as the company continues to expand its AI-powered platform and serve more community financial institutions nationwide.Results showed strong confidence in the company's direction, leadership, and future growth:- 96% of employees said they are proud to work at Eltropy.- 98% said they understand how their work contributes to company goals.- 95% expressed confidence that Eltropy is positioned for success over the next three years.- Leadership, management, and company confidence each received factor scores of 90, the highest across all categories measured."Engagement numbers this strong don't happen by accident," said Ashish Garg, co-founder and CEO of Eltropy. "They reflect thousands of individual decisions -- how we treat people, how honestly we communicate, and how seriously we take the work. Credit unions depend on us to show up at our best every day, and results like these confirm our team understands that, and takes it seriously."“I've worked at companies where culture was a message. At Eltropy, it's an experience,” said Subhra Bhattacharya, who works in customer success. “The consistency between our values and actions creates trust, and that trust fuels engagement, ownership, and belief in our direction.”“What stands out to me is how clearly the team understands how their work connects to the bigger picture,” said Sandra Ramirez, who works on the accounting team. “Even during busy cycles like close, the focus isn't just on the numbers, it's on the impact those numbers represent. The confidence I see across this team, in our direction and where we're headed, is genuine, and that's not something you can manufacture.""I joined Eltropy through the Marsview AI acquisition, and from day one it was clear leadership had bet on AI before the industry caught on, because the mission behind it was compelling: every single thing we build exists to help credit unions better serve millions of Americans," said Akhil Ahuja, a member of the marketing team. "That purpose lives in every person here, and that's what makes Eltropy different."The survey also identified areas for continued focus, including systems and processes supporting day-to-day effectiveness and recognition practices. As Eltropy continues to invest in agentic AI solutions for community financial institutions, the company believes employee alignment and mission-driven culture remain critical drivers of innovation, customer success, and long-term growth.About EltropyEltropy is the leading agentic AI-powered conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs). Credit unions and community banks use Eltropy to deliver better consumer experiences, improve efficiency, and drive measurable outcomes across the institution — helping them better serve the people and communities that count on them every day. The platform brings together Agentic AI, text, voice, video, chat, and automation across the full consumer lifecycle, from lending and servicing to collections, marketing, contact center, and branch operations, all through a single platform integrated with 50+ banking systems. For more information, please visit eltropy.com

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