Partners in PROMISE Launches Survey on Military Respite Care Cuts, Calling on Affected Families to Be Counted

One of many families affected by the respite care changes.

Effort aims to document the real-world impact of EFMP respite care changes on military caregivers and inform policymakers.

When recent changes to respite care resulted in the loss of our services, we had to re-qualify, navigate an appeal, and transition to a new program while details were still evolving.” — Air Force Spouse

VIRGINIA BEACH , VA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Partners in PROMISE , a national nonprofit protecting the rights of military children with special needs, has launched a survey documenting how military families have been affected by changes to respite care since the Department of Defense standardized the benefit in 2025. The organization is urging every affected family to take part, with the goal of turning individual experiences into data that informs policy.Respite care gives the primary caregiver of a family member with significant medical or special needs a temporary, no-cost break from caregiving duties. For families enrolled in the Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP), respite care directly impacts family and military readiness. Respite care monthly hours often make the difference between a manageable week and an impossible one, covering everything from medical appointments to a few hours of rest.Since 2025, EFMP respite care has been standardized across all military branches under a single Level of Need (LoN) rubric, replacing the separate respite policies each service previously ran. On paper, it was about consistency. In practice, it meant less support for many of the families who depend on it most. Families at LoN 3 now receive 20 hours per month, and those at LoN 4 receive 32, while families assessed below Level 3 are no longer eligible. For Navy and Air Force families who once received up to 40 hours a month, the change is a significant reduction. The standardized policy also ended coverage for sibling care for Air Force families, which many families relied on simply to leave the house.For one Air Force family, the change meant losing services they had counted on. "When recent changes to respite care resulted in the loss of our services, we had to re-qualify, navigate an appeal, and transition to a new program while details were still evolving. The uncertainty, delays, and disruptions created significant stress for our family," said an Air Force spouse."Military families have been telling us for years that they are doing everything they can within the systems available to them. When those systems quietly take hours away, families absorb it because they have no other choice. This survey makes sure that what they are carrying does not stay invisible. Their experiences belong on the record, and that record is what moves policy," said Michelle Norman, Founder and CEO of Partners in PROMISE.The survey asks families what respite care they previously received, what they receive now, and how the change has affected their daily lives. Responses will inform the organization's advocacy with the Department of Defense, Congress, and military leadership.Families who have experienced a change in their respite care can take the survey at bit.ly/PiPRespiteCareSurvey. It takes about 10 minutes to complete.About Partners in PROMISE Founded in 2020, Partners in PROMISE is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to protecting the rights of military children in special education. Through large-scale surveys, research partnerships, and advocacy, the organization transforms lived experiences into data-driven recommendations that equip families, inform leaders, and empower military-connected students to thrive.

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