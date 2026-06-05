Siri Bommireddipalli Achieves Board Certification in Medical Practice Management

Sirisha Bommireddipalli, CHBC, CPC, COC, CEO of MedConverge LLC, earns board certification in medical practice management from ACMPE/MGMA.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sirisha Bommireddipalli, CHBC, CPC, CMPE, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of MedConverge , has earned the professional designation of Certified Medical Practice Executive (CMPE) from the American College of Medical Practice Executives (ACMPE), the certification and credentialing body of the Medical Group Management Association (MGMA).The designation of CMPE demonstrates that Bommireddipalli has achieved board certification in medical practice management . Through its industry-leading certification and Fellowship programs, ACMPE administers rigorous examinations that assess expertise across the broad scope of medical practice management competencies outlined in the Body of Knowledge for Medical Practice Management. These competencies include business operations, financial management, human resources management, organizational governance, transformative healthcare delivery, and risk and compliance management. Candidates must also complete a minimum of 50 continuing education credit hours to earn the credential.Today, MGMA's ACMPE community includes more than 7,000 healthcare leaders who have attained CMPE or ACMPE Fellow status or are actively pursuing certification."Achieving the CMPE designation reflects my commitment to continuous learning and excellence in healthcare leadership," said Bommireddipalli. "As healthcare organizations, specifically private practices and primary care providers, face increasing operational, regulatory, and financial complexities, strong practice management expertise is essential to helping providers deliver high-quality, sustainable patient care."Bommireddipalli is the Founder and CEO of MedConverge, a healthcare consulting and revenue cycle management firm that partners with physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, and healthcare organizations nationwide. With more than two decades of healthcare management experience, she specializes in revenue cycle optimization, practice operations, compliance, physician advisory services, and value-based care strategy. Under her leadership, MedConverge has grown into a trusted partner for healthcare organizations seeking operational excellence, financial sustainability, and strategic growth.About MGMAMedical Group Management Association (MGMA) is the premier association for professionals who lead medical practices. Since 1926, through data, people, insights, and advocacy, MGMA has empowered medical group practices to innovate and create meaningful change in healthcare. With a membership of more than 50,000 medical practice administrators, executives, and leaders, MGMA represents more than 12,500 organizations of all sizes, types, structures, and specialties that deliver nearly half of the healthcare services provided in the United States.

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