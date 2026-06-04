Texas Iberico Receives 2026 Good Food Award for Mesa Salami

Texas Iberico's Mesa Salami has been named a 2026 Good Food Awards Winner, recognizing the salchichón-style salami crafted from 100% purebred Iberico pork and seasoned with Mexican oregano. Texas Iberico's award-winning Mesa Salami, a salchichón-style salami made from 100% purebred Iberico pork and seasoned with Mexican oregano, earned a 2026 Good Food Award in the Charcuterie category. Texas Iberico logo.

Crafted from 100% purebred Iberico pork and seasoned with Mexican oregano, Mesa Salami receives a 2026 Good Food Award.

Mesa Salami captures what makes our company a true Texas original, bringing together exceptional Iberico pork, traditional charcuterie, and distinctly Texas flavors.” — Sondra Crawford, Partner and CEO of Texas Iberico

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Texas Iberico today announced that its Mesa Salami has been named a 2026 Good Food Awards Winner in the Charcuterie category, earning one of the specialty food industry's most respected distinctions for craftsmanship, flavor, and responsible production.Presented annually by the Good Food Foundation, the Good Food Awards recognize products that exemplify outstanding taste while meeting rigorous standards for sourcing and production. Selected through a highly competitive blind tasting process, winners represent the highest level of excellence among food and beverage producers across the United States.For Texas Iberico, the award recognizes a product that reflects both the company's commitment to traditional charcuterie and its mission to create a distinctly Texas expression of Iberico pork.Mesa Salami is inspired by traditional Spanish salchichón but shaped by the flavors and culture of the American Southwest. Crafted from 100% purebred Iberico pork raised in the Texas Hill Country, the salami is seasoned with Mexican Oregano, creating a savory profile with subtle floral notes and a clean finish.“Mesa Salami captures what makes our company a true Texas original," said Sondra Crawford, CEO of Texas Iberico. “It brings together exceptional Iberico pork, traditional charcuterie techniques, and flavors like Mexican Oregano that feel distinctly at home in Texas. We are honored that the Good Food Awards recognized not only the quality of the product, but the story behind it.”The award continues Texas Iberico's growing history of recognition from the Good Food Awards and reinforces the company's reputation as a leader in artisan pork products made from heritage-breed animals raised with care and intention.Texas Iberico's Good Food Awards recognitions include:• Lomo – Good Food Awards Winner (2021)• Coppa – Good Food Awards Finalist (2021)• Guanciale – Good Food Awards Finalist (2022)• Serrano Salami – Good Food Awards Finalist (2023)• Chorizo – Good Food Awards Winner (2024)• Mesa Salami – Good Food Awards Winner (2026)Founded on the belief that exceptional products begin with exceptional animals, Texas Iberico raises 100% purebred Iberico pigs on open pasture in the Texas Hill Country. The company has become known for producing premium cured meats and fresh pork that showcase the unique marbling, flavor, and texture of Iberico pork while embracing a whole-animal philosophy."This recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects the larger mission behind our company," Crawford added. "We are working to become a true, whole-pig company by creating products that thoughtfully utilize more of the animal while delivering extraordinary flavor. Mesa is a beautiful example of that approach. It demonstrates how quality ingredients, careful craftsmanship, and a strong sense of place can come together in a product that resonates with people."Texas Iberico will celebrate alongside fellow 2026 Good Food Awards winners during the Good Food Foundation's winner reception in New York City on June 27, 2026.Mesa Salami is available through select specialty retailers, wholesale distributors, foodservice partners, and online at TexasIberico.com.About Texas IbericoTexas Iberico raises and produces 100% purebred Iberico pork in the Texas Hill Country, bringing one of the world's most celebrated heritage breeds into a distinctly American context. Committed to whole-animal utilization, responsible ranching, and artisan production, Texas Iberico creates thoughtfully-crafted products that honor the land, the animal, and the people behind every step of the process. The company's products are available through specialty retailers, restaurants, distributors, and direct-to-consumer channels nationwide.For more information, visit TexasIberico.com.

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