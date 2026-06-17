Bailey & Galyen Highlights Career Opportunities for Attorneys Serving Diverse Texas Communities

The firm is seeking attorneys who are passionate about serving diverse populations, expanding access to legal representation, and making an impact across Texas.

DFW, TX, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bailey & Galyen, one of Texas's largest and most respected consumer law firms, is highlighting career opportunities for attorneys who are committed to serving diverse communities and helping individuals overcome barriers to quality legal representation.

As Texas continues to grow and diversify, attorneys increasingly serve clients from a wide range of cultural, linguistic, and socioeconomic backgrounds. Bailey & Galyen recognizes the important role attorneys play in ensuring individuals and families can access legal guidance that is both effective and responsive to their unique needs.

With offices throughout Texas and a broad range of practice areas, Bailey & Galyen provides attorneys with opportunities to work directly with clients facing significant legal challenges, including personal injury claims, family law matters, immigration issues, criminal defense cases, estate planning concerns, and other legal needs.

The firm particularly values bilingual and multilingual attorneys whose language skills help strengthen communication, build trust, and expand access to legal services for individuals and families who may otherwise face barriers when navigating the legal system.

“Texas is home to diverse communities, and our clients come from many different backgrounds and experiences,” said Phillip Galyen, President of Bailey & Galyen. “We are proud to provide an environment where attorneys can use their legal skills, cultural understanding, and passion for service to help clients feel heard, understood, and effectively represented.”

Bailey & Galyen's collaborative culture allows attorneys to work alongside experienced legal professionals across multiple practice areas while developing their own careers. The firm's team-oriented approach encourages mentorship, professional growth, and the sharing of knowledge to better serve clients throughout Texas.

The firm is committed to fostering a workplace built on respect, inclusion, teamwork, and professional excellence. Attorneys who are passionate about community engagement, client advocacy, and expanding access to justice will find opportunities to build rewarding careers while serving individuals and families throughout the state.

Current opportunities are available in several Texas offices and practice areas. Bailey & Galyen welcomes applications from attorneys who share the firm's commitment to client service, community representation, and legal excellence.

To apply for an open position, interested candidates can submit their resume via email to LaKeisha Ward at lward@galyen.com, indicating their specific area of interest. Applications may also be sent via U.S. mail to the firm's corporate offices at 1901 Airport Freeway, Bedford, Texas 76021.

Additional information about current openings, firm culture, employee benefits, and career development opportunities is available on the Bailey & Galyen Careers page.

About Bailey & Galyen

One of the Lone Star State's premier consumer law firms, Bailey & Galyen has been effectively Solving Your Legal Puzzle® for more than 40 years. With 24 locations throughout Texas, New Mexico, Arkansas, and Colorado, Bailey & Galyen provides affordable and aggressive advocacy in matters involving Personal Injury, Workers’ Compensation, Family Law, Divorce, Business Litigation, Criminal Defense, and other legal matters. Known for its commitment to 100% client satisfaction, the firm has received more than 5,000 five-star reviews on Google. For more information, call (855) 810-7010 or visit www.thetexasattorney.com.

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