Minister Byrne launches Blue Star Programme ahead of Ireland’s EU Presidency

Minister of State for European Affairs, Thomas Byrne TD, today (4 June), launched the 2026/27 Blue Star Programme at St. Patrick’s National School, Stamullen, Co Meath.

The Blue Star Programme, coordinated by European Movement Ireland on behalf of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, educates primary school pupils about the European Union and the benefits that EU membership for Ireland. Since 2011, more than 1,300 schools and 220,000 pupils have participated in the Programme.

Launching the Programme, Minister Byrne said: “I am delighted to join the students and staff at St Patrick’s National School, Stamullen to launch the 2026/27 Blue Star Programme today. This year marks a particularly important year for the Programme with Ireland’s Presidency of the Council of the EU beginning on 1 July.”

The Minister continued: “I sincerely appreciate the dedication of teachers across the country who have supported the Blue Star Programme since 2011. Their commitment to encouraging pupils to learn about the EU, and engage with European values and policies, fosters an active civic society and inspire future leaders. As European Affairs Minister, I want to commend and thank the thousands of pupils who have participated in the Programme. Never forget, the future of the EU belongs to you, because we are the EU.”

The Blue Star Programme gives young people an early understanding of what it means to be European and how the EU operates through projects that complement the national curriculum. Pupils explore the history, geography, culture and creativity, and Institutions of the European Union through a range of engaging activities.

Primary Schools in Ireland are invited to register for the Blue Star Programme up until Friday, 25 September 2026.

ENDS

Press Office

4 June 2026

Notes for Editors:

The Blue Star Programme is managed by European Movement Ireland and funded by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, who provide multiannual funding of €100,000 per annum over three years. It represents an investment by Government in raising awareness of EU issues among the next generation, ensuring they have a strong understanding of how the EU works and the benefits that EU membership brings to Ireland.

Further information on the Programme is available on the Blue Star Programme website.