Taoiseach Micheál Martin to attend EU-Western Balkans Summit in Tivat, Montenegro

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is in Tivat, Montenegro, tomorrow (Friday) for the EU-Western Balkans Summit, hosted by the President of Montenegro, Jakov Milatović. The Summit, the central theme of which is “Shared prosperity and stability of the EU and the Western Balkans”, will bring together Leaders of EU Member States and Institutions with Leaders of the six countries of the Western Balkans (Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia).

Leaders will discuss progress in integrating countries of the Western Balkans into the EU, including through the EU’s Growth Plan for the Western Balkans, as well as wider regional and global issues.

This evening (Thursday), the Taoiseach will join leaders for a dinner hosted by Montenegro to mark twenty years since it regained independence in 2006.

Speaking ahead of the Summit, the Taoiseach said: