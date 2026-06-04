Tax revenues robust to end-May; continued increased investment in services and infrastructure – Tánaiste Simon Harris & Minister Jack Chambers

Tax revenues to end-May amounted to €38.7 billion, up by 6.1 per cent.

Of this: Income tax receipts amounted to €15.6 billion, up by €1.1 billion (7.5 per cent); Corporation tax receipts of €6.2 billion were ahead of last year by €0.5 billion (9.1 per cent). VAT receipts of €12.2 billion were €0.8 billion (7.1 per cent) higher than 2025.

Total gross voted expenditure to end-May amounted to €45 billion, €3 billion (7.2 per cent) ahead of May 2025.

An Exchequer deficit of €2.3 billion was recorded to end-May. This mostly reflects the transfers to the Future Ireland Fund and Infrastructure, Climate and Nature Fund.

The Tánaiste and Minister for Finance, Simon Harris TD, and the Minister for Public Expenditure, Infrastructure, Public Service Reform and Digitalisation, Jack Chambers TD, have published the Government’s Exchequer Figures for the end of May.

On the revenue side, total tax receipts to end-May amounted to €38.7 billion, a €2.2 billion (6.1 per cent) increase on 2025.

Income tax receipts in May of €3.2 billion were ahead of last year by €0.4 billion (15.0 per cent). The year-on-year comparison reflects the calendar impact of more pay dates in the May 2026 returns than May 2025. Cumulative income tax receipts of €15.6 billion stand €1.1 billion (7.5 per cent) ahead of 2025.

May is a VAT-due month, with receipts of €4.0 billion collected, up by €0.5 billion (13.0 per cent). On a cumulative basis, VAT receipts of €12.2 billion are €0.8 billion (7.1 per cent) ahead of last year.

May is one of the larger months for corporation tax receipts; receipts of €2.7 billion were €0.2 billion higher than in May 2025. Cumulative corporation tax receipts of €6.2 billion are up by €0.5 billion on last year.

Total gross voted expenditure amounted to €45 billion, €3 billion (7.2 per cent) ahead of 2025.

Announcing the Exchequer returns, Tánaiste and Minister for Finance, Simon Harris T.D. said: