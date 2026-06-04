Remarks by Taoiseach Micheál Martin following a meeting with Prime Minister Péter Magyar in Budapest

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Let me begin by thanking Prime Minster Magyar for his very warm welcome here this afternoon.

This year we mark 50 years of diplomatic relations between Ireland and Hungary. But the connections between our two countries go well beyond those 50 years.

In 1904, Arthur Griffith, one of our revolutionary leaders, took inspiration from Hungary for our own struggle for independence with his book The Resurrection of Hungary: A Parallel for Ireland.

Equally, one of your great revolutionary leaders, Lajos Kossuth, took inspiration from Ireland’s great liberator, Daniel O’Connell.

Seven decades ago, in our first intervention as a new UN member, Ireland affirmed solidarity with the Hungarian heroes of the1956 revolution. The Irish people welcomed over 500 Hungarian refugees fleeing Soviet tanks.

It is clear that Irish and Hungarian people have shared a remarkable resilience, and our difficult pursuits of independence provided a strong foundation for the good relations we enjoy today – culturally and economically – driven by vibrant people-to-people links.

I look forward to meeting the Prime Minister again in Brussels later this month for his first meeting of the European Council. Our meeting this afternoon gave us the chance to discuss key issues on the European agenda in greater depth ahead of Ireland’s Presidency of the EU Council which begins in less than four weeks.

Competitiveness will be a key focus for us, and we will work to advance the ‘One Europe, One Market’ roadmap.

The roadmap aims to secure a step-change in Europe’s economic performance through simplifying rules, deepening the single market, building our trade connections, reducing energy costs, and driving the AI transformation.

The challenges and timelines we have set ourselves for this task are ambitious, but as Presidency we will put our full weight behind achieving them.

The competitiveness challenge is vital to continued prosperity and success in Europe.

Without a strong and competitive economy, Europe will not be able to improve the living standards of our citizens and protect our people from external threats.

We are also committed to working for agreement on the Union’s future budget by the end of the year. This will be a complex task but we are committed to giving it our best shot.

The Prime Minister and I also discussed the outcome of his meeting with President von der Leyen last Friday on the unlocking of EU funds.

I welcomed Prime Minister Magyar’s commitment to restoring the rule of law and democratic standards in Hungary, placing your country back at the heart of the EU. This is positive for the EU but most importantly for the people of Hungary.

Please be assured Prime Minister Péter, that as Presidency, Ireland will work closely with the European Commission to progress agreements reached. You have our support in the task of implementing the domestic reforms required which I know you and your Government have already made great strides in achieving.

Global challenges including conflict in Ukraine and the Middle East were also discussed in our meeting today.

I underlined the need for continued steadfast support for Ukraine as it continues to defend its sovereignty. The people of Ukraine have shown remarkable resolve and determination, and we must continue to stand with them.

The agreement on the disbursement of the EU’s €90 billion loan for Ukraine was critical to enable Ukraine to defend itself and provide basic services to its people. Prime Minister Magyar was central in getting this agreement over the line.

I look forward to working with the Prime Minister as we seek to advance Ukraine’s path towards EU membership. Yesterday’s agreement on opening accession negotiations with Ukraine is welcome. This and EU enlargement more generally will be a priority for the Irish Presidency.

We also need to see an end to conflict in the Middle East, including in Iran, Lebanon and Palestine. That will only emerge with a true commitment to diplomacy, dialogue, human rights and international law.

Thank you once again Prime Minister Magyar for your warm welcome here this afternoon.

I look forward to your support during our Presidency and know that we will work together constructively on the issues of concern to our citizens.

ENDS