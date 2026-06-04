Dr Michelle Walsh elected to Council of Europe monitoring body on preventing and combatting violence against women
04 June 2026
The Minister for Justice, Home Affairs and Migration, Jim O’Callaghan, has welcomed the election of Ireland’s candidate Dr Michelle Walsh to the Group of Experts on Action against Violence against Women and Domestic Violence (GREVIO).
GREVIO is the body of independent experts responsible for monitoring the implementation by the parties of the Council of Europe Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence, also known as the Istanbul Convention.
Dr Walsh’s election follows a highly competitive contest held earlier this week at a meeting of the Committee of the Parties to the Istanbul Convention in Strasbourg.
Congratulating Dr Walsh on her election, Minister O’Callaghan said:
“I am very pleased to congratulate Dr Michelle Walsh on her election to the Group of Experts on Action against Violence against Women and Domestic Violence (GREVIO).
“This was an exceptionally competitive process. Dr Walsh’s election on the first count reflects the quality of her candidacy and the depth of her expertise and experience, most notably through her important work as CEO of MOVE Ireland, the national perpetrator programme. It also reflects Ireland’s strong international reputation in confronting domestic, sexual and gender-based violence.
“I would also like to acknowledge the important ongoing contribution of Ellen O’Malley Dunlop, who is currently serving on GREVIO until her term concludes in August. I want to thank her for her outstanding commitment and hard work; I know that she is very well-respected and was elected to serve as Vice-President of the Committee.
“The Istanbul Convention is a central pillar of Ireland’s approach to domestic, sexual and gender-based violence and underpins our Zero Tolerance strategy. Ireland’s strong representation and active participation on GREVIO demonstrates our sustained commitment to strengthening prevention, protection and accountability at both national and international level.”
Dr Walsh is Chief Executive Officer of Ireland’s national perpetrator intervention programme, MOVE Ireland, and brings more than 15 years’ experience in the field of domestic, sexual and gender-based violence (DSGBV).
A fully accredited psychotherapist, clinical supervisor and trainer, her work spans programme delivery, applied research, policy development, and system evaluation, and is informed by engagement at both national and European level, including as a board member on the European Network for the Work with Perpetrators of Domestic Violence. Alongside her practice and policy work, Dr Walsh has contributed to professional training and higher education in the field of DSGBV.
The Istanbul Convention creates a range of obligations on state parties in combatting gender-based violence. It is based on four pillars: prevention, protection, prosecution, and policy coordination. Ireland is a state party to the Convention and the Zero Tolerance Third National Strategy on Domestic, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence 2022-2026 is structured around the four pillars of the Convention.
ENDS///
Notes to Editor
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