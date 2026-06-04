Dr Michelle Walsh elected to Council of Europe monitoring body on preventing and combatting violence against women

04 June 2026

The Minister for Justice, Home Affairs and Migration, Jim O’Callaghan, has welcomed the election of Ireland’s candidate Dr Michelle Walsh to the Group of Experts on Action against Violence against Women and Domestic Violence (GREVIO).

GREVIO is the body of independent experts responsible for monitoring the implementation by the parties of the Council of Europe Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence, also known as the Istanbul Convention.

Dr Walsh’s election follows a highly competitive contest held earlier this week at a meeting of the Committee of the Parties to the Istanbul Convention in Strasbourg.

Congratulating Dr Walsh on her election, Minister O’Callaghan said: