Anja Health Appoints Stem Cell Banking Veteran Jan Chen as CEO

Jan Chen, CEO Vitalant Lab

Industry veteran Jan Chen joins Anja Health as CEO, bringing 18 years of stem cell banking leadership and family-focused expertise.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anja Health, a leading provider of cord blood, cord tissue, and placental tissue banking services, today announced the appointment of Jan Chen as Chief Executive Officer.Chen brings 18 years of experience in stem cell banking and family healthcare services, having dedicated her career to helping families preserve newborn stem cells and better understand the potential of regenerative medicine. Throughout her career, she and her team have supported tens of thousands of families across North America while working closely with obstetricians, fertility specialists, surrogacy professionals, midwives, hospitals, and healthcare providers.Prior to joining Anja Health, Chen served as Head of International Sales at FamilyCord, where she played a key role in expanding access to stem cell preservation programs and supporting families from diverse communities throughout the United States and Canada."As both a mother and a stem cell banking professional, I understand the importance of giving families access to trusted information, quality services, and compassionate support during one of life's most important moments," said Chen. "I'm honored to join Anja Health and look forward to building on the company's commitment to helping families preserve valuable biological resources that may support future medical advances."Chen's appointment reflects Anja Health's continued investment in experienced leadership, family education, and high-quality stem cell preservation services. Under her leadership, the company will continue to focus on expanding access to stem cell banking while strengthening partnerships with healthcare providers and enhancing the family experience.Anja Health partners with the Vitalant Cord Blood Stem Cell Laboratory, combining personalized family support with laboratory expertise developed through decades of experience in blood and cellular therapy services. Together, the organizations are committed to providing families with a trusted and transparent stem cell preservation experience."Jan's extensive industry knowledge, leadership experience, and passion for supporting families make her an exceptional addition to Anja Health," said Kathryn Cross, Founder of Anja Health. "We are excited to welcome her as CEO and look forward to the next chapter of growth and innovation under her leadership."About Anja HealthAnja Health is a modern stem cell banking company dedicated to helping families preserve cord blood, cord tissue, and placental tissue through accessible, transparent, and family-focused services. Through trusted laboratory partnerships and personalized support, Anja Health helps families protect valuable biological resources available only at birth.For more information, visit anjahealth.com.

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