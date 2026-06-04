European Investment Bank partners with Ireland to drive Electric Vehicle Charging Revolution

The new best practice advisory cooperation — managed by the EIB and funded by the European Commission through the Climate Neutral and Smart Cities Mission — will equip ZEVI and local authorities across Ireland with a comprehensive suite of implementation tools: procurement strategies, concession contract templates, financial models and structured guidance to drive a fast, cost-effective and equitable build-out of charging infrastructure.

The advisory agreement was formally signed in Dublin yesterday by Minister for Transport Darragh O'Brien and European Investment Bank Vice-President Ioannis Tsakiris ahead of the EIB-Ireland Financing Group meeting between Ministers and the EIB.

DUBLIN — The European Investment Bank (EIB) will work with the Department of Transport and Transport Infrastructure Ireland to supercharge Ireland's public electric vehicle (EV) charging rollout, partnering with Zero Emission Vehicles Ireland (ZEVI) to design and deliver a nationwide network that will put a charging point within reach of every community.

The EIB advisory engagement is backed by the EU Cities Mission to deliver 100 climate-neutral and smart cities by 2030, including Dublin and Cork.

The partnership directly supports the Regional and Local EV Charging Network Plan to 2030, Ireland's roadmap to delivering neighbourhood on-street charging, local hubs, and destination charging at car parks, workplaces and public facilities in every city, town and rural area.

Ireland's EV Revolution Is Already Under Way

Over 235,000 electric vehicles were on Irish roads by the end of 2025, with rapid growth expected to continue as Ireland presses toward its ambitious target of 30% of its car fleet to be electric by 2030.

The new EIB advisory partnership is designed to keep public charging infrastructure ahead of demand — ensuring that those without off-street or home parking are never left behind in the transition to clean transport.

Local authorities will lead Regional and Local delivery on the ground, within a coordinated national framework developed with ZEVI. The new tools and templates will enable councils to move quickly and consistently, embedding charging infrastructure into the fabric of daily life — at the supermarket, the workplace, the sports pitch — rather than requiring dedicated charging trips.

EIB: Europe's EV Charging Powerhouse

The European Investment Bank brings unmatched practical experience to Ireland's charging challenge.

Across more than 14 European countries, the EIB has financed, advised on and helped structure EV charging deployments at scale, including:

A €40 million loan backing 8,472 new charging stations across Bulgaria, Lithuania and Romania

A €35 million loan financing over 250 fast-charging hubs across Croatia, Czechia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia and Slovenia

A €35 million programme loan supporting an 8,500-point charging network in Spain and Portugal

Advisory and financing support for major EV charging concessions in Italy, France, Greece and beyond

Dedicated advisory work helping public authorities design and procure EV infrastructure in Brussels, Athens and across Central and Eastern Europe

The EU Mission for Climate-Neutral and Smart Cities, under Horizon Europe, contributes to Europe’s clean and digital transition, aligning with the European Green Deal, the Policy Agenda for Cities, and the Clean Industrial Deal.

The Cities Mission brings together local authorities, citizens, businesses, investors as well as regional and national authorities. It will help to deliver climate-neutral and smart cities by 2030 with over 100 having reached mission label milestone and ensure that these cities act as experimentation and innovation hubs to enable all European cities to follow suit by 2050.

Background information

About Zero Emission Vehicles Ireland (ZEVI)

Established in July 2022 within the Department of Transport, ZEVI is the dedicated government office leading Ireland's transition to electric and zero-emission vehicles. ZEVI coordinates the National EV Charging Network Plan, aligning local delivery with national climate targets and the EU Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Regulation (AFIR). Core functions of ZEVI’s infrastructure delivery role transitioned to Transport Infrastructure Ireland in March 2026. Learn more at www.zevi.ie

EIB Group

The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group is the financing arm of the European Union, owned by the 27 Member States, and one of the largest multilateral development banks in the world. In 2025, the EIB Group signed €100 billion in new financing and advisory services for over 870 high-impact projects under eight core priorities that support EU policy objectives: climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, territorial cohesion, agriculture and the bioeconomy, social infrastructure, strong global partnerships and the savings and investments union. Beyond long-term loans for large infrastructure, the EIB Group crowds in private investment for high-risk innovative projects and businesses, with a growing role in Europe’s markets for venture debt, venture capital, guarantees and securitisations.

EIB Advisory

In addition to financing, the EIB Group offers advisory services that help public and private clients develop markets, build capacity and support high impact investment projects. In 2025, EIB Advisory helped accelerate project delivery and crowd in finance for 179 projects worth more than €80 billion in the European Union and beyond.