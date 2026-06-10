Bailey & Galyen Expands Family Law Services Across Texas

Bailey & Galyen expands its family law practice, guiding clients through divorce, custody, support, adoption, and other family-related legal matters.

DFW, TX, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bailey & Galyen, one of Texas’s largest and most respected consumer law firms, is expanding its Family Law practice, providing experienced legal guidance to individuals and families throughout Texas during some of life's most personal and challenging legal matters.

Family law matters, including divorce, child custody, child support, asset division, and adoption, profoundly impact an individual's financial and emotional future. Family law matters often involve complex legal, financial, and emotional considerations. Bailey & Galyen's family law team is committed to helping clients protect their rights, understand their legal options, and make informed decisions about their future.

“Family law matters affect every aspect of a person’s future, including their children, finances, and overall well-being,” said Phillip Galyen, President of Bailey & Galyen. “For over 40 years, our focus has been on helping clients move forward. As we continue to grow our Family Law practice, our goal remains to provide the compassionate guidance and strong legal advocacy needed to navigate these difficult transitions with confidence.”

The firm’s Family Law attorneys assist clients with a wide range of legal matters, including divorce, child custody and support disputes, adoption, pre- and post-nuptial agreements, mediation, property division, and post-judgment modifications. The team works closely with clients to develop personalized legal strategies tailored to their unique circumstances and goals.

Reflecting the firm's commitment to legal excellence, several members of the Bailey & Galyen family law team hold Board Certifications in Family Law from the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, a distinction earned by attorneys who meet rigorous experience, education, and examination requirements.

With offices located throughout Texas, including the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and Houston area, Bailey & Galyen remains committed to making experienced family law representation accessible to families across the state.

As demand for family law services continues to grow, Bailey & Galyen remains dedicated to providing the responsive service, clear communication, and client-focused representation that have defined the firm for more than four decades.

About Bailey & Galyen

One of the Lone Star State's premier consumer law firms, Bailey & Galyen has been effectively Solving Your Legal Puzzle® for more than 40 years. With 24 locations throughout Texas, New Mexico, Arkansas, and Colorado, Bailey & Galyen provides affordable and aggressive advocacy in matters involving Personal Injury, Workers’ Compensation, Family Law, Divorce, Business Litigation, Criminal Defense, and other legal matters. Known for its commitment to 100% client satisfaction, the firm has received more than 5,000 five-star reviews on Google. For more information, call (855) 810-7010 or visit www.thetexasattorney.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.