DiBiaggio Law Secures Confidential Six-Figure Settlement for ICU Pressure Injury

DiBiaggio Law recently secured a confidential six-figure settlement for a victim who suffered a severe pressure injury in the ICU. This highlights the importance of proper care by nursing staff and taking action when patients suffer injuries due to neglig

DiBiaggio Law Successfully Secured a Confidential Six-Figure Settlement for a Critically Ill ICU Patient Who Suffered a Severe Hospital Pressure Injury

Pressure injuries in sedated, ventilated patients are preventable… We are proud to have secured a result that acknowledges what our client lost and will help her move forward.” — Deirdre DiBiaggio, Esq.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DiBiaggio Law is pleased to announce the successful resolution of a medical malpractice action arising from a serious hospital-acquired pressure injury sustained by the firm’s client during an ICU admission in South Florida. The matter was resolved on confidential terms for a six-figure sum. The identities of the parties, the terms of the settlement, and the underlying case designation remain confidential pursuant to the parties’ agreement.

The firm’s client, a working mother with no history of skin breakdown prior to admission, was hospitalized for a rapidly progressing, life-threatening infection. While sedated, mechanically ventilated, and entirely dependent on nursing care, she developed a deep sacral pressure wound that progressed to necrosis, required multiple surgical debridements, and left lasting physical consequences that persist nearly three years later.

The case centered on allegations that nursing staff documented a developing pressure injury in a comatose patient and failed to implement the prevention and escalation measures required by the prevailing standard of care, including scheduled repositioning, offloading of bony prominences, use of pressure-reduction equipment, physician notification, and wound-care consultation. The plaintiff’s retained ICU nursing expert opined that timely intervention would have prevented the wound’s progression to necrosis.

“Pressure injuries in sedated, ventilated patients are preventable with basic, well-established nursing care. When the people charged with protecting the most vulnerable patients on the floor don’t act on what they see, the consequences can be devastating and permanent. We are proud to have secured a result that acknowledges what our client lost and will help her move forward.” — Deirdre DiBiaggio, Esq., Founder, DiBiaggio Law

The client was represented by Deirdre DiBiaggio and Vincent Tubiana of DiBiaggio Law. The firm thanks the mediator and opposing counsel for their professionalism in reaching an early, cost-efficient resolution that spared the client a protracted litigation path to trial.

About DiBiaggio Law

As a seasoned and skilled negotiator with over 30 years of practicing law, Deirdre DiBiaggio takes a personal interest in her clients, leveraging her excellent relationships with judges and other attorneys to pursue the settlements or resolutions they need. Since 1995, she has handled Social Security disability cases and represented injured and disabled persons in workers’ compensation and personal injury lawsuits. Her bilingual Spanish firm also serves the needs of her Spanish-speaking clients.

DiBiaggio is a past member of the Dade Human Rights Foundation and a past member of the Unlicensed Practice of Law Committee of the Florida Bar Association and the National Organization of Social Security Claimants’ Representatives (NOSSCR). DiBiaggio Law is ready to help with your personal injury case, workers’ compensation claim, or Social Security disability claim.

Visit DiBiaggioLaw.com for more information.

Read the original press release on DiBiaggio Law’s website: https://dibiaggiolaw.com/dibiaggio-law-secures-confidential-six-figure-pressure-injury-settlement/



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