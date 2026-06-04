A YEAR OF SERVICE, CHALLENGES AND GROWTH

As my term as president of the Jacksonville Bar Association ends, it is a natural time to reflect on the priorities that shaped our work and the direction we are heading as an organization.

I set a clear theme when my term began: service to the community.

The goal was to encourage our members to engage in meaningful work outside the courtroom and to strengthen the connection between the legal profession and the community. Over the course of the year, members of the JBA’s board of governors took the lead in organizing a series of service projects throughout Jacksonville.

These good deeds were in partnerships with some of Northeast Florida’s deserving nonprofit organizations, including Community Hospice & Palliative Care, the Ronald McDonald House, the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund, the Family Nurturing Center and Three Grains of Rice.

The initiatives required time and commitment, usually outside of regular business hours, and reflect a real desire by our members to give back. Judges and attorneys turned out in the interest of engaging with colleagues and growing personally and professionally.

While service was a focus, the year also presented unexpected challenges that required constant attention. Early in the term, a leadership transition began with the departure of our executive director. Filling that role naturally became the priority.

After a thorough search, we welcomed Betzy Santiago as our new executive director. Betzy’s background in public service and leadership, including her work with the city of Jacksonville, reflects a strong ability to evaluate systems, implement improvements and guide organizations.

Since joining the JBA, she has focused on strengthening internal processes and ensuring that the organization is well-equipped to meet the needs of its members. I expect our leadership will continue to put the infrastructure in place to move us into the next era of our organization.

Another important step this year was the development of a formal strategic plan. This effort provided an opportunity to evaluate the organization’s priorities and establish a clear framework for future growth.

By identifying key areas of focus, the JBA is better positioned to deliver meaningful programming, improve member engagement and maintain its role as a leading professional organization within the legal community.

Questions emerged this year about the JBA’s finances under previous leadership. We took the questions seriously and faced them head-on. The board engaged a forensic accounting firm to conduct an independent review of the most recent full year of financial activity. JBA past president Rut Liles oversaw the review, which indicated that nothing nefarious had taken place. The JBA closed the year 2024-2025 with a small net profit, and the overall financial picture remains sound.

Recommendations were made due to imprecise bookkeeping and other suggested areas of improvement, which Betzy and her team are already in the process of addressing.

Looking ahead, there are several areas where the JBA can continue to build on this progress. Maintaining strong relationships with the judiciary remains a priority, particularly to deepen engagement with the federal bench while maintaining our strong connection with the state judges.

There is also an opportunity to expand membership and strengthen ties with the next generation of attorneys including students and graduates from the Jacksonville University College of Law as its presence in our community continues to grow.

This year reinforced an important leadership lesson: Organizations must be prepared to adapt. After a period of stability, the JBA was required to respond quickly to change.

That process highlighted areas for improvement and underscored the value of new perspectives and fresh ideas. Thoughtful transitions, when managed effectively, can create opportunities to strengthen an organization. I hope that is what we have done.

None of this work would have been possible without the dedication of the JBA’s leadership team. Our board devoted immense time and effort throughout an eventful year.

I am especially grateful to our executive board, President-elect Asghar Syed, Treasurer and President-elect Adina Pollan and Secretary Alex Hill for their leadership and commitment throughout the year. Their contributions were instrumental in guiding the organization through both its planned initiatives and its unexpected challenges.

I am grateful for the opportunity to lead the JBA this past year and encouraged by the direction we are heading. Through a renewed focus on service, thoughtful leadership and clear strategic planning, the JBA is well-positioned to continue supporting its members and strengthening our community.

Brian Coughlin is the president of the Jacksonville Bar Association for 2025-26. He is also a director at Bedell, with a focus on criminal justice matters.