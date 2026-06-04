Cazcanes Tequila Celebrates Strategic Distribution Partnership with Winebow Fine Wines & Spirits in Key Markets

Cazcanes Tequila Celebrates Strategic Distribution Partnership with Winebow Fine Wines & Spirits Cazcanes Jungle Cazcanes Rope Cazcanes Cazcanes Bottles

Cazcanes announces the expansion of its strategic distribution partnership with Winebow Fine Wines & Spirits serving as exclusive distributor in 13 markets.

There is a significant opportunity to grow while staying true to the values that define our brand. We look forward to building something truly special with Winebow for many years to come.” — Edwin Dolgopyat, CEO Cazcanes Tequila

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cazcanes , one of the fastest-growing luxury additive-free tequilas in the U.S., is pleased to announce the expansion of its strategic distribution partnership with Winebow Fine Wines & Spirits serving as the exclusive distributor in 13 markets, including California, Connecticut, Delaware, Washington, D.C., Illinois, Florida, Maryland, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, South Carolina, Washington, and Wisconsin.Founded in 2015 in Jalisco, Mexico, Cazcanes is sourced from organic lowland Blue Weber agave distilled with volcanic spring water from Navichi Springs. The craft brand uses only ingredients and methods that are true to earth – leading to a distinctly complex, agave-forward profile. Cazcanes Tequila’s core selection of Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo are supplemented with limited offerings; all standouts in the award-winning range.Beyond tequila, Cazcanes Nuestras Raíces, the brand’s small-batch and uniquely hand-crafted agave distillate, was recently awarded a perfect 100-point score from Wine Enthusiast — an historic first for a spirit by the respected, authoritative publication.“The relationship between Cazcanes and Winebow Spirits was built with mutual trust and hard work, long before a formal broad partnership,” said Jessica Partington, Senior Vice President of Spirits at Winebow. “We’re excited to keep building the brand through the expertise of our focused spirits team connecting Cazcanes to the best restaurants, retailers and the spirits community.”“Officially solidifying this partnership marks an exciting new chapter for both teams. We have tremendous respect for the Winebow organization, their people, and the passion they bring to the spirits industry every day,” remarked Edwin Dolgopyat, CEO Cazcanes Tequila. “Together, we believe there is a significant opportunity to grow while staying true to the authenticity, craftsmanship, and values that define our brand. We’re grateful for the support Winebow has shown us over the years and look forward to building something truly special together for many years to come.”About Cazcanes TequilaCazcanes is more than just a tequila—it is a testament to heritage, craftsmanship, and an unwavering commitment to authenticity. From the pristine Navichi Springs to the hands that shape every bottle, our story is rooted in reverence—for tradition, purity, and the land that shapes our spirit. Cazcanes – True to Earth True to Flavor. For more information, visit cazcanes.com or follow @drinkcazcanes on Instagram.About WinebowWinebow Fine Wines & Spirits is a national distributor and importer, offering a dynamic portfolio of fine wine and spirits from around the world. Since 1980, the company has represented some of the most established and acclaimed wineries from prominent growing areas as well as artisanal and craft distillers who are dedicated to innovation and quality. Winebow Wholesale's national distribution platform comprises 18 markets. For more information, please visit www.winebow.com

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