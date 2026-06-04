OPRD public comment and hearing on proposed Land and Water Conservation Fund grant rules

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) is seeking public comment and will hold a hearing on proposed updates to the Land and Water Conservation Fund grant rules.

The federally funded grant program, administered by OPRD, provides financial assistance to local governments, federally recognized tribes, and state agencies for the acquisition and development of outdoor recreation areas.

Under the proposed update, OPRD will institute a biennial grant funding schedule: at least one year of each biennium will feature a competitive grant round open to eligible applicants, while the alternate year all available funds will be dedicated solely to OPRD for eligible state park projects.

By alternating the funding focus each year, OPRD will be able to maintain a robust and efficient grant program while also supporting critical state park initiatives. The revised approach is informed by program administration experience over multiple grant cycles and a need for greater flexibility in managing funding allocations. It also enhances OPRD’s ability to plan and implement projects that best serve public outdoor recreation interests.

How to submit comments

Public comments on the proposed rule changes will be accepted until July 9, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. You can submit written comments on the rulemaking web page, by email to public.comment@oprd.oregon.gov or by mail to:

Oregon Parks and Recreation Department

Attn: Katie Gauthier

725 Summer St. NE, Suite C

Salem, OR 97301

A virtual public hearing will be held on July 6, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. to allow members of the public to provide testimony. Join the hearing via Zoom.

What’s next

Once the public comment period closes, OPRD staff will review all comments, revise the draft rules as appropriate, and present a final proposal to the Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission for consideration.

For more information, visit the Land and Water Conservation Fund rulemaking web page.