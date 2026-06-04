Soldier Provides Medical Assistance to Student on Tour of Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON — Spc. Madai Garcia-Tovar, a combat medical specialist with the Georgia National Guard supporting the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, was in the right place at the right time when she was called upon to provide medical assistance to a high school student visiting the Nation’s Capital on May 26, 2026, in Arlington, Va.

It was approximately 8:20 a.m. at a hotel in Arlington when Garcia received a call from her team leader, Sgt. Dangelo Ziane-Venson, asking for medical assistance for a student who seemed panicked after just experiencing a seizure.

"I was in the lobby area when one of the chaperones came up to the receptionist and asked if they had medic on site," Ziane explained. "The chaperone stated that one of their students had a seizure and needed medical attention. This is when I called Spc. Garcia -- she was the first person that I called because I’ve worked with her throughout this mission due to her being our medic. She shows outstanding competency and dedication to her field."

When Garcia arrived, she noted the two chaperones who were with the student. Garcia then gathered the patient's medical history and performed a hasty medical assessment on the student.

"I took her vitals to include: blood pressure, heart rate, SpO2 [percentage of oxygenated hemoglobin], respirations, and auscultation of the heart," Garcia said. "Her vitals were all within normal range."

Garcia provided chaperones rehydration salts and instructed them to mix the salts with water and monitor the student's fluid intake over the next two to four hours and her nutrients replenish.

"I have experience with situations of this nature and with what Sgt. Ziane already told me, I knew the course of action to take by the time I arrived," Garcia said. "I also always keep my medic bag well stocked and equipped to respond to any first aid situations...We are the first responders for the first responders. Time is of the essence in emergency situations no matter the nature of the situation, and our presence provides that barrier between escalation."

Soldiers are expected to remain ready and prepared at all times, and Garcia's response and knowledge of the situation exemplified that commitment.

"Spc. Garcia’s aid was exceptionally helpful to not only the student but also to the chaperones that were with her," Ziane said. "Her aid was crucial to the situation to ensure that the student was okay to continue her day [and] provided information to help the chaperones identify possible signs throughout the day that may indicate another medical emergency. Lastly she provided hydration resources to the chaperones to ensure that the student was hydrated throughout their tour...."

The National Guard supports local law enforcement and emergency medical services, especially during periods of increased visitor activity when visitors significantly outnumber emergency personnel. DC Safe and Beautiful is intended to provide additional manpower and support for occurrences such as the medical emergency at the hotel.