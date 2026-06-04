U.S. Army Central & Third Army Conducts Change of Command

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. — U.S. Army Central (ARCENT) and Third Army conducted a change of command ceremony June 4 in the Middle East, marking the transfer of leadership from Lt. Gen. Patrick Frank to Lt. Gen. Kevin Leahy.

The change of command was symbolized through the traditional passing of the colors, representing the transfer of responsibility and trust between commanders.

Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), presided over the ceremony and praised the accomplishments of ARCENT under Frank’s leadership. Cooper highlighted the organization’s role in theater defense, humanitarian assistance, logistics, communications, and joint force warfighting excellence in recent years.

“Over the last 47 months in command, Lt. Gen. Frank has been an extraordinary Soldier, diplomat, warfighter, and transformational leader,” Cooper said. “The accomplishments of U.S. Army Central during this period will be remembered for years to come.”

Frank took command of ARCENT in July 2022, making him the longest-serving commander in ARCENT history. He departs to assume the deputy commander role at CENTCOM.

Cooper welcomed Lt. Gen. Leahy, citing his extensive operational experience, deep understanding of the region, and decades of leadership across the Army.

Leahy arrives at ARCENT after temporarily serving as CENTCOM’s acting deputy commander. Cooper praised Leahy’s leadership and service to the CENTCOM mission and expressed confidence in his continued contributions as he assumes command of ARCENT.

During his outgoing remarks, Frank thanked Soldiers, leaders, and families across the command for their commitment and sacrifice. He emphasized the importance of conducting the ceremony among deployed Soldiers actively supporting operations in the region.

“There is no more fitting place to conduct a change of command than here in theater . . . surrounded by the Soldiers who are executing the mission every day,” Frank said. “I could not be more proud of what this team has accomplished.”

ARCENT is the Army Service Component Command for CENTCOM and is responsible for all land-based operations, partnerships, and readiness in the Middle East and Central Asia.