Native Delawarean and Lifestyle Medicine Specialist Dr. Elise Hogan Opens Integrative Concierge Practice in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Elise Hogan, MD, MPH, Dip-ACLM, FAAFP, today joins Dr. Bruce Sokoloff and Total Access Medical at the practice's Wilmington, Delaware location.A native Delawarean, Dr. Hogan brings dual board certifications in Family Medicine and Lifestyle Medicine, advanced training in integrative and functional medicine, and a Menopause Society Certified Practitioner credential held by a small fraction of practicing physicians in the United States.Her practice combines the unhurried attention and direct access of concierge medicine with an integrative approach trained to look beyond symptoms to the underlying drivers of health."Patients deserve a physician who knows them, who has the time to listen, and who is trained to ask why a problem is happening, not just how to manage it," said Dr. Hogan. "Delaware families deserve a physician with the time to listen, the training to look at the whole picture, and the commitment to be there for the long run. That is what I am here to build."Training and CredentialsDr. Hogan earned her medical degree from Jefferson Medical College and completed her residency at the ChristianaCare Family Medicine Residency Program, where she later returned as faculty. She is completing a Fellowship in Integrative Medicine through the University of Arizona, the country's longest-running integrative medicine training program, and is also trained through the Institute for Functional Medicine.Her teaching honors include the Academic Honor Roll for Exceptional Teaching at Sidney Kimmel Medical College for four consecutive years, the ABFM Foundation Scholarship for Graduate Medical Education Excellence, Attending of the Year at Crozer Family Medicine Residency, and the Resident Teacher Award from the Society of Teachers of Family Medicine.A Focus on Women's Health and Lifestyle MedicineDr. Hogan is a committed advocate for women navigating perimenopause and menopause, an area where most primary care physicians receive limited training. Her board certification in lifestyle medicine reflects her conviction that nutrition, movement, sleep, and stress management are powerful clinical tools. During her time at ChristianaCare, she co-developed a resident wellbeing curriculum built around gardening, culinary medicine, and the principle of food as medicine.By design, her concierge practice serves a limited patient panel. That allows for ninety-minute new-patient visits, hour-long follow-ups, and direct phone, text, and email access between patient and physician.About Total Access MedicalTotal Access Medical is a leading provider of concierge medicine services with practices across the greater Philadelphia region and Delaware. The organization partners with experienced physicians who share a commitment to unhurried, relationship-driven care, prioritizing the patient-physician relationship as the foundation of exceptional medical outcomes.Practice InformationDr. Elise Hogan, MD Total Access Medical 2700 Silverside Road, Suite 2A Wilmington, DE 19810 Phone: 302-477-0774Website: https://www.totalaccessmedical.com/doctors/elise-hogan-md Media ContactTotal Access Medical 610-915-8424 info@totalaccessmedical.comDr. Hogan is currently accepting new patients.Complimentary meet-and-greet consultations can be scheduled at 302-477-0774 or via https://www.totalaccessmedical.com/doctors/elise-hogan-md/meet-dr-elise-hogan/

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