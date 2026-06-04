Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Hosts Career Day 2026

On May 28, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard hosted Career Day 2026, welcoming students and young adults to explore the skilled trades and mission-driven professions that support the Navy’s mission. The event served as a key opportunity to strengthen the future workforce pipeline.

Capt. Jesse Nice, shipyard commander, provided welcoming remarks to the students to launch the day of activities. “Every day, thousands of dedicated civilian and military personnel come together to support a mission larger than themselves,” said Nice. “That mission depends on skilled tradespeople, engineers, planners, administrators and professionals from nearly every background. Today, you will see presentations from many of these people, from engineers and welders to chemists. These are folks who make up the highly skilled workforce forging the success of this shipyard and this mission.”

Alongside their escorts, students received presentations from several departments and engaged in hands-on exploration of various trades, such as trying the virtual reality welding simulator at the welding shop, testing their strength using mechanical advantage with the riggers, touring learning centers and even entering a diver submarine rescue compression chamber.

To demonstrate the collective effort and diverse capabilities required to execute the mission, tenant commands and supporting organizations such as Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Naval Branch Health Clinic, and Navy Child and Youth Programs staffed booths for students to explore. “That’s one of the amazing things about this island — from emergency services and security personnel to medical professionals at the clinic, every organization here plays a critical role. Every career field matters. It is truly one team, one mission,” said Capt. Bryan Kupyar, commanding officer, Naval Support Activity Maine, who addressed students during their visit. “The most important missions in this country rely on strong partnerships, strong communities, and strong people — and that starts with awareness and interests from students like you,” said Kupyar. “As you continue exploring today, I encourage you to ask questions, pick the brains of the folks behind this mission and think about where your own talents and interests could take you.”

One individual behind the mission, Becky Correia, continuous training and development trainer, expressed the joy of sharing her work with the young minds as she represented her department by presenting to the students. “It was exciting to see the kids and present to each of the groups. They had great questions and seemed eager to learn about the career opportunities available here,” said Correia. “Many of the students’ parents are shipyard employees as well, so it was exciting for them to learn more about their jobs.”

Career Day 2026 was led by the PNSY STEM Program and was made possible by a significant number of passionate volunteers. Tiffany Towning, STEM program manager, shared, “Welcoming students aged 13 and older for a day of career exploration was an incredible experience. The energy was electric, especially as a sea of stars-and-striped hard hats wove through the shipyard,” said Towning. “We owe a massive thank you to our more than 150 volunteers who took time out of their busy schedules to share their passion and expertise. Their efforts connected the next generation with our vital mission and showed them what true craftsmanship it takes to complete our work.”

As students departed the shipyard, they left with a deeper understanding of the many professions that contribute to naval readiness and the collective effort required to accomplish the mission. The event showcased the people, skills and partnerships that make PNSY’s mission possible, while highlighting the teamwork behind supporting the Navy’s fleet.