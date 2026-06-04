Exchange to Celebrate Army's 251st Birthday with Exclusive Savings

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service will honor the Army's 251st birthday with weeklong deals, offering military members and their families discounts on electronics, apparel, tactical gear, home essentials and more.

From June 12 through June 18, the Exchange is delivering exclusive offers on top brands, including Apple, LG, Levi’s and American Eagle, helping military shoppers celebrate while maximizing their tax-free benefit. Shoppers can find more details on this sale at https://www.shopmyexchange.com/cp/static-pages/weekly-ads.

Special savings will be available in-store and at https://www.shopmyexchange.com/. Shoppers can save:

Up to $250 on Apple MacBooks, $50 on select Beats wireless audio and up to $1400 on LG UHD, QNED and OLED TVs.

20% on tactical gear and accessories from Rocky, ESS, Elite Survival and Black Diamond.

An extra 20% on American Eagle and Levi’s clothing and 20% on Mercury and Flying Circle bags.

Up to $50 on Chard and Even Embers grills and up to 15% on DeWalt power tools and outdoor equipment.

MILITARY STAR cardmembers can also access exclusive benefits, including:

Double points on in-store MILITARY STAR purchases June 14.

Savings on Exchange services including $10 off $25 concessions, 15% off food purchases at participating restaurants and 10 cents off fuel on June 14.

“The Army’s birthday is a reminder of the courage, commitment and unwavering spirit of our Soldiers – past and present,” said Army Col. Manny Velez, the Exchange’s Deputy Director for Logistics. “We’re proud to support our military communities by delivering meaningful savings and value that strengthen their Quality of Life.”

Department of War and Coast Guard civilians with a Common Access Card are also eligible to shop at the Exchange both in store and online. These shoppers can visit https://publicaffairs-sme.com/Community/dodcacbenefits for more info.

Honorably discharged Veterans are eligible to shop online at ShopMyExchange.com, while disabled Veterans also have in-store shopping benefits. More information on Veterans’ shopping benefits can be found at https://publicaffairs-sme.com/Community/veterans.