GPRS Presents the Future of Reality Capture & AI at NeoCon

GPRS’ 3D point cloud and 3D BIM model of The Willis Tower in Chicago, Illinois. Nate Baker, Market Segment Leader – Reality Capture. 3D BIM Model of the University of Chicago Divinity School in Chicago, Illinois.

GPRS presents NeoCon 2026 course on reality capture and AI in design, showing how advanced laser scanning improves safety, accuracy, and efficiency in projects.

We are thrilled to be an exhibitor and share our capabilities in capturing the built world at NeoCon 2026. Stop by our booth and check out our Reality Capture Continuing Ed Course on NeoCon's website.” — Nate Baker, Market Segment Leader – Reality Capture

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GPRS is pleased to announce that Nate Baker, Market Segment Leader of Reality Capture, will present an on-demand course entitled "The Future of Reality Capture & AI in Design" at the leading event for the commercial interior design industry since 1969, NeoCon.Baker shared his perspective on GPRS’ second year exhibiting at NeoCon and the opportunity to present on demand to attendees and AIA members. “GPRS is thrilled to be an exhibitor at NeoCon 2026 and share our capabilities in capturing the built world with attendees. If you're unable to swing by our booth, please feel free to check out our Reality Capture Continuing Education Course on NeoCon's website at your convenience.”Attendees can visit booth 7-5097 at the event to learn about the company’s comprehensive suite of field-to-finish solutions for every phase of the project life cycle.Headquartered in Maumee, Ohio, GPRS is a leader in accurate underground utility locating and concrete scanning, construction-grade 3D laser scanning and additional field-to-finish solutions nationwide.Interested attendees can access the on-demand course on the NeoCon Hub to earn one LU|HSW credit and explore how cutting-edge structural and subsurface reality capture improves project safety, accuracy, and efficiency. The session also explores how architects use artificial intelligence (AI) to speed up design tasks and streamline project management.For additional AIA continuing education, GPRS also offers a similar free on-demand course, "The Benefits of Mapping & Modeling." Register here to earn 1 LU|HSW credit and examine how reality capture, utility locating, and concrete scanning are performed on the job site and how the resulting deliverables help you make informed decisions, design with confidence, and reduce project risk.About GPRS:GPRS is the nation’s largest company dedicated to Visualizing the Built Worldfor clients throughout the United States. Over its 25 years in business, GPRS has grown to encompass every area of construction safety and facility management across virtually every industry with an elite team of expert Project Managers in every major U.S. market. Their accurate utility maps, structural and below-ground data, and CAD and BIM visualizations are delivered via their proprietary infrastructure management GIS platform, SiteMap(patent pending). SiteMap’s latest updates include a mobile augmented reality feature that shows construction and facilities teams the live locations of their subsurface utilities, and My Dig Board, which can transmit excavation and site plan changes instantly.

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