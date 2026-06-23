Influential Women Profiles: Samantha Bell, Leadership Coach and Water Resources Supervisor Driving Growth

OROVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Administration Supervisor Samantha Bell Brings More Than 15 Years of Public Service and Leadership ExperienceOroville, California** — Samantha Bell is an Administration Supervisor with more than 15 years of experience in government and nonprofit organizations. Her professional background includes administrative leadership, workforce development, organizational management, and coaching-based leadership practices. She currently serves with the California Department of Water Resources.Bell earned a Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Studies with an emphasis in Global and Multicultural Studies from Montana State University. During her undergraduate studies, she participated in a year-long study abroad program in Marseille, France, where she gained international academic and cultural experience. She later taught English at LeoLingo Sprachcamps für Kinder in Germany, working with children from diverse backgrounds and developing skills in communication, leadership, and adaptability.Following her graduation during the 2009 economic recession, Bell relocated to Washington, D.C., where she began her professional career. After initially working in the service industry, she transitioned into government service and secured a position on Capitol Hill. The experience provided exposure to public policy, legislative processes, and public sector leadership.Bell later earned a Master of Public Administration, expanding her knowledge of governance, public policy, and organizational leadership. She also completed Leadership and Performance Coaching training through ACT at Brown University and earned the Associate Certified Coach (ACC) credential from the International Coaching Federation.In addition to her public sector career, Bell founded AVI Coaching, a coaching practice focused on leadership development, self-awareness, and personal growth. Through this work, she provides coaching services to individuals seeking professional and personal development.Throughout her career, Bell has worked with a variety of mission-driven organizations. Her experience includes positions with the Burton K. Wheeler Center for Public Affairs at Montana State University, the office of U.S. Senator Jon Tester, the Chico Velo Cycling Club, and 3CORE. These roles provided experience in public affairs, community engagement, workforce development, and organizational operations.Bell's leadership approach incorporates coaching principles alongside traditional management practices. Her work emphasizes employee development, communication, relationship-building, and team effectiveness. She regularly applies coaching techniques to support professional growth, strengthen workplace collaboration, and improve organizational performance.Over the course of her career, Bell has integrated coaching methodologies into both management and professional development initiatives. She has focused on helping individuals identify strengths, establish goals, and navigate professional challenges.Bell has also emphasized the importance of creating workplace environments that support employee engagement, professional development, and organizational effectiveness. Her work continues to explore strategies for helping individuals and teams adapt to change, develop leadership skills, and achieve organizational objectives.Early in her career, Bell received the Erma Lessel Collins Award in recognition of her professional contributions. She remains active in leadership development, coaching, and public service initiatives.Outside of her professional responsibilities, Bell maintains interests in homesteading, animal care, gardening, outdoor activities, and family life. She is also a certified 200-hour yoga instructor and continues to pursue professional and personal development opportunities.Learn More About Samantha BellThrough her Influential Women profile: https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Samantha-Bell About Influential WomenInfluential Women is a platform that provides opportunities for women to share professional experiences, perspectives, and original content. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, the platform highlights a variety of voices and professional journeys.

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