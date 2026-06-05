O’ShaughnaHill Surety & Insurance Marks Fifth Anniversary, Looks Ahead to Next Phase of Agent Support

O’ShaughnaHill Surety & Insurance Oscar Maturana, Left, and Peter Hill of O’ShaughnaHill Surety & Insurance

The future of OSI is grounded in the same principles as our first bond: accountability, accessibility and respect for the agents who serve their communities every day” — Peter Hill

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- O’ShaughnaHill Surety & Insurance, Inc. is marking five years since executing its first bail bond, a milestone that reflects the company’s continued work to support bail bond agents with financially sound surety, practical mentorship, responsive service and modern operating tools. OSI’s first bond was written by Oscar Maturana On June 1, 2021. Five years later, the company is using the anniversary to reaffirm its long-term mission: to be the surety partner that empowers bail bond agents to succeed.Founded, owned and operated by licensed bail agents, OSI was built around firsthand knowledge of the retail bail business. That perspective continues to guide the company’s approach to underwriting, bail bond agent support , compliance and service.“OSI was created by people who understand what bail agents face in the field because we have lived it ourselves,” said Peter Hill of O’ShaughnaHill Surety & Insurance. “This anniversary is not just a marker of time, but a reminder of why we started: to give bail agents a surety partner that answers the phone, understands the work and helps them operate with confidence.”As the company enters its next phase, OSI is preparing to expand that support through BailPro , its upcoming technology platform that will be available to bail agents nationwide. The platform is being developed to make the bail bond process more accurate, streamlined and easier to manage for agents, clients, courts and surety partners.The upcoming launch reflects OSI’s four core commitments: agent-owned expertise, constant support, competitive and responsible surety, and community-centered compliance. Those commitments show up in the company’s day-to-day work: helping agents with bond transfers and large-bond approvals at any hour, offering competitive rates with responsible underwriting, providing mentorship from experienced bail professionals and building technology-first tools that make agent operations safer, faster and more effective.The anniversary comes at a time when bail professionals continue to navigate operational demands, evolving compliance expectations and the need for reliable support from surety partners. OSI’s leadership said the company’s next chapter will center on strengthening agent relationships, improving service systems and protecting the right to bail across the regions it serves.“The future of OSI is grounded in the same principles as our first bond: accountability, accessibility and respect for the agents who serve their communities every day,” said Hill. “Our mission is to help those agents succeed with the right combination of surety strength, technology, mentorship and real-time support.”OSI plans to continue investing in systems and service models that help bail bond agents move quickly, manage risk responsibly and meet the needs of clients, courts and communities. BailPro will be part of that effort, giving agents a technology-first tool designed to reduce friction in the bond process and create a more seamless experience for all parties involved.About O’ShaughnaHill Surety & Insurance, Inc.O’ShaughnaHill Surety & Insurance, Inc. is an agent-owned surety company founded, owned and operated by licensed bail agents. The company supports bail bond professionals with financially sound surety, expert mentorship, responsive 24/7 service and technology-first solutions designed to make agent operations safer, faster and more effective. OSI is committed to protecting the right to bail while operating with integrity, accountability and regulatory compliance across the regions it serves.

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