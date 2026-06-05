Voxo Event Brings Enterprise-Grade Technology to all Event Organizers

New SaaS platform enables organizations of all sizes to capture, structure, and operationalize live content without dedicated support

STOCKHOLM , SWEDEN, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Voxo , the innovators behind real-time AI event insights, today announced the launch of its new self-service SaaS platform, Voxo Studio, expanding access to its technology beyond large-scale enterprises. The new offering introduces a more scalable way for organizations to capture and utilize live content in real time, addressing a growing gap in how companies retain and operationalize information shared across meetings, webinars, and live environments.Despite increased investment in AI and data systems, many organizations still struggle to capture and use the information generated in real time. Research from firms such as BCG and McKinsey shows that the majority of AI initiatives fail to scale or deliver meaningful business impact, often due to gaps in usable input data. Voxo’s platform is designed to address this challenge by turning live conversations into structured, usable intelligence in real time.Until now, Voxo’s technology has primarily been delivered through full-service enterprise deployments supporting global organizations including HPE, ServiceNow, GitHub, Intuit, and Workday. These engagements involve large-scale implementations across hundreds of sessions, with Voxo managing content capture, structuring, branding, and delivery.The new self-service SaaS platform brings that same underlying technology to a wider audience, enabling small and mid-sized organizations to access Voxo’s capabilities in a more flexible and cost-effective way. Users can independently access full transcripts from the sessions, apply branding, and generate real-time summaries, insights, and content outputs without the need for dedicated support teams.“This launch reflects a shift in how organizations think about information capture,” said Johan Wadenholt Vrethem, CEO and Co-founder of Voxo. “The challenge is no longer access to AI tools, but access to the right output. Companies generate valuable insights every day with smaller events, internal sessions, and webinars, but most of that information is never captured in a streamlined way. We are making it possible to turn those into something actionable across events ranging from 1 to 35 sessions.”The platform is currently available in an early-stage release, with organizations already using it to support smaller-scale events, webinars, and ongoing content workflows. By removing the need for high-touch implementation, Voxo is enabling a broader segment of the market to access capabilities that were previously limited to large enterprise environments.This expansion comes as Voxo continues to gain traction across major enterprise events, building on successful deployments at ServiceNow Knowledge and a growing roster of enterprise conferences, with more than 20 events supported during May and June alone. The company is also preparing for upcoming engagements at HPE Discover, where the platform will be used across large-scale, multi-session environments. By combining enterprise-grade deployments with a scalable self-service model, Voxo is positioning its platform to support a wider range of use cases while addressing a fundamental challenge in enterprise AI: capturing and operationalizing the information organizations already produce.About VoxoVoxo is an event content platform that captures live conversations at conferences, webinars, and enterprise events and turns them into branded summaries, searchable insights, and podcast-style audio recaps within minutes, using AI. Built for event organizers, marketers, and enterprise teams, Voxo helps unlock measurable value from every session before, during, and after the event. Headquartered in Sweden, Voxo supports global clients seeking to maximize the reach, relevance, and revenue of their live content.To learn more about the AI chatbot and podcast tools, visit https://voxo.ai/

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