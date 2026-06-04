Qualiform Highlights Fiber Reinforced Rubber for Durable Molded Part Applications

Qualiform, a U.S.-based manufacturer, is highlighting its fiber reinforced rubber capabilities for OEMs and industrial buyers seeking durable molded components

WADSWORTH, OH, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Qualiform, a U.S.-based custom rubber molding manufacturer, is highlighting its fiber reinforced rubber capabilities for OEMs and industrial buyers seeking durable molded components for demanding applications.

Fiber reinforced rubber is used when standard molded rubber requires added strength, wear resistance, and long-term performance. By incorporating fibers directly into the rubber compound, Qualiform produces reinforced rubber products with a more consistent internal structure throughout the part.

Fiber Reinforcement vs. Fabric Reinforcement

Fabric reinforced rubber typically uses layered materials such as cloth, nylon, or fiberglass to add strength and support. Fiber reinforced rubber uses a different approach, with reinforcing fibers distributed throughout the rubber compound itself. This creates a more uniform internal structure that can improve durability, flexibility, and consistency while helping reduce potential weak points in the molded part.

Reinforced Rubber for Performance-Critical Applications

Qualiform’s reinforced rubber products can be used for gaskets, seals, diaphragms, tubing, belting, washers, expansion joints, matting, and pads. The company works with several reinforcing fiber options, including aramid, nylon, polyester, cellulose, and recycled fibers, depending on application requirements.

“Our mission has always been simple—deliver top-quality, American-made rubber products backed by service that builds long-term relationships,” said Chris Kerr, President of Qualiform. “We take pride in being the go-to resource when precision and performance matter most.”

Custom Rubber Molding Parts Built to Specification

In addition to reinforced rubber gaskets and components, Qualiform provides custom rubber molding parts through compression molding, transfer molding, injection molding, and rubber-to-metal bonding. The company molds both natural and synthetic rubber materials, including EPDM, nitrile, neoprene, natural rubber, butyl rubber, Viton®, thermoplastic elastomers, and specialty compounds.

With in-house molding capabilities and technical support, Qualiform helps OEMs move from part requirements to practical molded rubber solutions manufactured in the United States.

For more information about fiber reinforced rubber, reinforced rubber gaskets, or rubber molding parts, contact Qualiform at (330) 336-6777 or visit www.qualiformrubbermolding.com.

About Qualiform

Qualiform is a leading custom rubber manufacturer based in Wadsworth, Ohio, with decades of experience in precision rubber molding. As an ISO 9001:2015 registered rubber molding company, Qualiform partners with OEMs across a wide range of industries to produce high-performance, made-to-spec components. All products are manufactured in the USA with a focus on quality, reliability, and long-term customer partnerships.

Qualiform, LLC | 689 Weber Drive | Wadsworth, Ohio 44281 | P: (330) 336-6777

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