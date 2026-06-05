Luxury Watches Auction Led by Rare Patek Philippe Chronograph, Rolex Daytona & Audemars Piguet Royal Oak

Patek Philippe Ref. 5070J Chronograph in 18k yellow gold, offered as a complete factory set. Estimate: CA$75,000–$85,000. Rolex Daytona Ref. 116520 with original factory holographic sticker and complete set. Estimate: CA$27,000–$31,000. Audemars Piguet Royal Oak E-Series, late-1990s luxury sports watch. Estimate: CA$25,000–$30,000.

Miller & Miller to hold online-only Luxury Watches auction featuring 89 premier timepieces on June 24 at 5pm EDT

From blue-chip investment-grade references to historically important vintage watches and elegant precious metal examples, this auction offers opportunities for every level of collector.” — Tom Hare

NEW HAMBURG, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- An exceptional Luxury Watches auction led by a rare Patek Philippe Ref. 5070J Chronograph , a Rolex Daytona Ref. 116520, and an 18k gold Rolex President Ref. 18078 will headline Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd.’s online-only sale on June 24; the 89-lot catalogue also features an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak E-Series, a Glashütte Original Senator Chronograph Panorama Date, a Rolex Submariner "Starbucks" Ref. 126610LV, an 18k gold Omega Constellation Chronometer, and a platinum diamond-set Jaeger-LeCoultre Calibre 101.Miller & Miller Auctions’ June 24 Luxury Watches sale presents 89 premier timepieces in an online-only format, with no in-person attendance. The auction will be conducted as a live webcast beginning at 5:00pm Eastern, allowing bidders to watch and participate in real time through Miller & Miller Auctions and LiveAuctioneers. The carefully curated offering spans investment-grade modern references, iconic sports watches, precious metal dress watches, and historically significant collector pieces from many of the world's most celebrated watchmakers.“It has been a lot of fun putting this sale together,” said Tom Hare, Consignment Director for Watches at Miller & Miller Auctions. “The consignors represent watch enthusiasts at their best, and each watch again has a unique story. The diversity within the 89 lots will appeal to all tastes in watches. We are excited to see the response from the buyer community.”Leading the sale is lot 53, a Patek Philippe Ref. 5070J Chronograph in 18k yellow gold (est. CA$75,000–$85,000). Offered by its original owner and presented as a complete factory set with box and documentation, this exceptionally rare chronograph features the highly desirable black dial configuration paired with a 42mm yellow gold case. Powered by the celebrated Lemania-based manual-wind movement, the Ref. 5070J is widely regarded as one of the most important modern chronographs produced by Patek Philippe and represents the highest-value offering in the auction.Another marquee highlight is lot 52, a Rolex Daytona Ref. 116520 (est. CA$27,000–$31,000). This stainless steel example remains in exceptional condition, retaining its original green factory holographic caseback sticker and showing only minimal signs of careful wear. Offered as a complete set with original box and factory documentation, the Ref. 116520 is particularly significant as the first Daytona generation powered by Rolex’s in-house Calibre 4130 movement, a milestone in the evolution of one of the world’s most coveted sports watches.Collectors of luxury sports watches will be drawn to lot 51, an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak E-Series (est. CA$25,000–$30,000). Produced in the late 1990s, this stainless steel example retains the defining characteristics established by legendary designer Gérald Genta, including the octagonal bezel secured by eight visible screws and the integrated bracelet design that transformed the luxury watch industry. Accompanied by a professional appraisal dated 2001, the watch represents an important entry into one of horology’s most influential model families.Also featured is lot 50, a Glashütte Original Senator Chronograph Panorama Date Ref. 1-37-01-01-05-30 in 18k rose gold (est. CA$23,000–$27,000). Offered as a complete factory set and showing no evidence of use, this sophisticated German timepiece houses the in-house Calibre 37-01 flyback chronograph movement visible through a sapphire exhibition caseback. The combination of technical complexity, precious metal construction, and renowned Saxon finishing makes it one of the most important modern watches in the sale.Rolex collectors will also note lot 49, a Rolex Day-Date Ref. 18078 “President” with bark-finish bezel and bracelet (est. CA$22,000–$28,000). Crafted entirely in 18k yellow gold and offered as a one-owner complete factory set, the watch showcases the distinctive hand-finished bark texture that remains one of the most recognizable and desirable executions of the iconic Day-Date. The original owner’s name engraved on the caseback adds a unique layer of provenance to this classic status symbol.Among the most sought-after contemporary Rolex references is lot 48, a Rolex Submariner Date Ref. 126610LV “Starbucks” (est. CA$17,000–$19,000). Presented as a complete collector’s set and showing no signs of wear, the watch pairs a green Cerachrom bezel with a black dial and features Rolex’s modern Calibre 3235 movement. Its combination of contemporary styling and strong collector demand has made the “Starbucks” one of the most desirable modern Submariners.Vintage Omega enthusiasts will appreciate lot 47, an 18k gold Omega Constellation Chronometer Ref. 14393/4 SC (est. CA$14,000–$16,000). Featuring an integrated gold bracelet and weighing more than 104 grams assembled, this elegant mid-century timepiece represents Omega’s flagship chronometer line during an era when precision and luxury were equally emphasized. Powered by the respected Calibre 561 movement, it remains a striking example of post-war Swiss watchmaking.Rounding out the featured selection is lot 45, a Jaeger-LeCoultre Calibre 101 platinum diamond bracelet watch (est. CA$12,000–$15,000). Housing the legendary Calibre 101—the smallest mechanical movement ever produced—the watch combines exceptional engineering with high jewelry craftsmanship. Set with numerous diamonds and fashioned in platinum, the piece reflects the same celebrated movement worn by Queen Elizabeth II during her coronation in 1953, making it a historically significant offering for collectors of both watches and jewelry.“The strength of this sale lies not only in the headline pieces, but also in its diversity,” Hare said. “From blue-chip investment-grade references to historically important vintage watches and elegant precious metal examples, this auction offers opportunities for every level of collector and demonstrates the enduring appeal of fine watchmaking.”The auction is online-only with a live webcast beginning June 24 at 5:00pm EDT. Bidding is available through LiveAuctioneers and Miller & Miller Auctions. Phone and absentee bids will also be accepted. To view the full catalogue and register to bid, visit:https:// live.millerandmillerauctions.com/auctions/4-LFXHBY/luxury-watches Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. is Canada’s trusted seller of high-value collections and is always accepting quality consignments. The firm specializes in watches, art, antiques, and important collectibles. To consign a single piece, an estate, or a collection, call (519) 573-3710, email info@millerandmillerauctions.com, or visit www.millerandmillerauctions.com

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