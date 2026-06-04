Pilotfish Launches New Website Reflecting the Future of Human-Centered Product Innovation

Pilotfish is evolving toward the future of connected, wearable, human-centered product innovation. The website becomes the visual proof of that.

Pilotfish unveils a new website showcasing its expertise in wearable, portable, and mobile systems for MedTech, HealthTech, AgriTech, and Industry 4.0.

Technology alone does not create meaningful products. Successful innovation happens when engineering, usability, and human needs are considered together from the very beginning.” — Marc Nagel, Pilotfish Co-founder

AMSTERDAM, NORTH HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pilotfish, the international strategic product design and development company with offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Lisbon, and Taipei, has launched a completely renewed website reflecting the company’s evolving positioning and strategic focus on the future of human-centered product innovation.The new platform clearly communicates Pilotfish’s specialization in wearable, portable, and mobile devices and systems for MedTech, HealthTech, AgriTech, and Industry 4.0 applications, combining industrial design, UX/UI, Human Factors Engineering, mechanical and embedded engineering, prototyping, and manufacturing support within one integrated development ecosystem.Over the past 25 years, Pilotfish has helped organizations transform ambitious ideas into meaningful, manufacturable, and market-ready products across complex and highly demanding industries. The new website reflects not only the company’s experience, but also where product innovation itself is heading - toward increasingly connected, intelligent, mobile, and human-centered systems.“Our industry is changing rapidly,” says Harm Hogenbirk, Managing Director of Pilotfish. “Products are becoming more portable, more connected, and more integrated into people’s everyday environments and workflows. At the same time, development complexity is increasing due to usability expectations, technical integration, manufacturing realities, and regulatory requirements. The new website reflects how Pilotfish helps companies navigate these challenges through multidisciplinary collaboration and human-centered innovation.”A central theme throughout the platform is the convergence of physical and digital product experiences. As AI-enabled technologies, embedded systems, and connected interfaces become increasingly common, Pilotfish continues expanding its expertise in designing intuitive and reliable experiences for mission-critical environments and real-world operational contexts.“Technology alone does not create meaningful products,” says Marc Nagel, Co-founder of Pilotfish. “Successful innovation happens when engineering, usability, and human needs are considered together from the very beginning.”The new website also highlights Pilotfish’s international product development ecosystem, connecting European strategy, design, and engineering with rapid prototyping, manufacturing support, and quality control capabilities in Asia.In addition to showcasing services and expertise, the platform serves as a growing knowledge hub covering wearable technologies, UX/UI for complex systems, Human Factors Engineering, AI-enhanced design processes, embedded innovation, and product development for highly specialized markets.The new Pilotfish website is now live at:About PilotfishPilotfish is an international strategic product design and development company with offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Lisbon, and Taipei. For more than 25 years, the company has helped organizations develop meaningful, manufacturable, and market-ready products across MedTech, HealthTech, AgriTech, professional electronics, wearable technologies, and connected systems.

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