Edwin Honoret Brings 'Just Getting Started Tour' to Atlanta Tonight with Special Guest ERIIN

Edwin Honoret - Just Getting Started Tour @eriinmusic Supporting @edwinhonoret - Just Getting Started Tour 2026 Edwin Honoret - Supported by ERIIN & Rikki Lumi

Former PRETTYMUCH member continues debut solo headline tour as rising electropop artist ERIIN joins as direct support for select dates.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Singer-songwriter Edwin Honoret will bring his debut headline solo " Just Getting Started Tour " to Atlanta's 529 Bar tonight, joined by rising Los Angeles-based electropop artist ERIIN as direct support and Rikki Lumi as the evening's opening performer.The Atlanta stop follows a successful Chicago performance earlier this week and serves as one of two tour dates featuring ERIIN, who is currently making her touring debut. Backed by dancers Cristian Clark and Kayla Johnson, ERIIN will open the evening before Honoret takes the stage as part of his first-ever headline tour as a solo artist.Tonight's ShowEvent: Just Getting Started TourArtists: Edwin Honoret with direct support from ERIINDate: Thursday, June 4, 2026Venue: 529 BarLocation: Atlanta, GeorgiaTime: 8:30 PMGet Tickets: https://www.edwinhonoret.com/tour Best known as a founding member of PRETTYMUCH, Edwin Honoret helped propel the group to international success with hit singles including "Phases" and "Eyes Off You," which collectively generated hundreds of millions of streams worldwide. Since launching his solo career, Honoret has expanded his creative footprint as both a recording artist and songwriter, earning credits with major K-pop acts including ENHYPEN, NCT DREAM, EXO, ZEROBASEONE, and UNIS.The Just Getting Started Tour showcases Honoret's evolution as a solo artist, blending pop, R&B, and emotionally driven songwriting that explores themes of self-discovery, love, and resilience.Joining the tour for select dates is ERIIN, a Los Angeles-based electropop artist whose debut single, "Galaxy," introduced listeners to an energetic and empowering sound rooted in self-confidence and personal growth. The Atlanta performance marks the 2nd stop of ERIIN's first tour following a recent opening appearance for Nour Khodr in Los Angeles earlier this month."I'm so excited to be in a new city, meet new people, and share the stage with Edwin," says ERIIN. "I hope audiences leave feeling inspired, empowered, and ready to step into their best selves."The Just Getting Started Tour launched in Boston on May 28 and continues through June 9 with stops in New York City, Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, and Los Angeles.Tour DatesMay 28 – Boston, MAMay 31 – New York, NYJune 2 – Chicago, IL (with ERIIN)June 4 – Atlanta, GA (with ERIIN)June 7 – Dallas, TXJune 9 – Los Angeles, CAAbout Edwin HonoretEdwin Joel Honoret (born February 12, 1999, in The Bronx, New York) rose to fame as a founding member of the boy band PRETTYMUCH, alongside Brandon Arreaga, Austin Porter, and Zion Kuwonu. During their run, the group achieved major milestones, including the hit singles "Phases," which surpassed 300 million streams, and "Eyes Off You," which crossed 200 million streams worldwide, cementing their status in the global pop and R&B landscape.Following the group's hiatus, Honoret turned his focus toward a solo career, creating music that serves as a raw and introspective diary exploring themes of love, self-discovery, and emotional resilience. Influenced by artists such as Michael Jackson, Bruno Mars, Mark Ronson, and Chris Brown, his genre-blending sound combines vulnerability with dynamic live performance and modern pop sensibilities.Beyond performing, Honoret has also established himself as an accomplished songwriter on the global stage. He co-wrote on ENHYPEN's Desire: Unleash EP, which has sold more than two million copies worldwide, and has writing credits with NCT DREAM, UNIS, ZEROBASEONE, EXO, and ENHYPEN, among other major international artists.Instagram: @edwinhonoretTikTok: @edwinhonoretSpotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/6dQ7ZJOINrr3S5duN9cjfk?si=wrr5NFGKQQKmUiDsyqzfcw YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@edwinhonoret About ERIINElectropop artist ERIIN made her official debut in 2026 following a development and distribution partnership with DNT Entertainment and The Orchard/Sony. Based in Los Angeles, she developed her artistry through the Los Angeles Academy for Artists and Music Production (LAAMP) and creates empowering, high-energy pop music centered around self-confidence, self-love, and personal growth.Originally from Fountain Hills, Arizona, ERIIN has been performing since childhood and has quickly emerged as a promising new voice in pop music. Her debut single, "Galaxy," released on May 8, 2026, generated more than 20,000 streams during its first week and introduced audiences to her uplifting blend of electropop, dance-pop energy, and performance-driven artistry. Inspired by artists including Ariana Grande, Ellie Goulding, and Zara Larsson, ERIIN's mission is to create music that inspires listeners to embrace their individuality and step confidently into their power.Her second single, "Deja Vu," is scheduled for release later this summer and is currently available for pre-save.Instagram: @eriinmusicTikTok: @eriinmusicSpotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/4Lqx5orj6RZcy98V02nMi5?si=TONLA70OSW2EeQhG3xMC6Q YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@eriinmusic

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