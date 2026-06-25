Former Educator and Filmmaker Stacie McClam Encourages Summer Reflection on the Future of Education

MR. ADVOCATE MOVIE

As school districts prepare for the next academic year, McClam invites viewers to consider how schools can better prepare students for a rapidly changing world.

It is a chance to reflect on the bigger picture and ask whether schools are preparing students with the creativity, critical thinking, communication, and adaptability they will need in the future.” — Stacie McClam

SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As educators across the country begin planning for the upcoming school year, former educator and filmmaker Stacie McClam is encouraging schools and communities to use the summer months to reflect on a broader question: How can education better prepare students for the future?

Drawing from years of experience teaching in schools in Washington, D.C., and Kuwait, McClam has witnessed firsthand the challenges educators face as they balance curriculum requirements, standardized testing, evolving technology, student needs, and limited resources. Those experiences inspired her transition from the classroom to filmmaking, where she now uses storytelling to explore complex issues shaping education today.

"Summer is when educators have an opportunity to pause and look beyond lesson plans and testing schedules," McClam said. "It is a chance to reflect on the bigger picture and ask whether schools are preparing students with the creativity, critical thinking, communication, and adaptability they will need in the future."

The conversation comes as school districts nationwide continue evaluating how artificial intelligence is influencing teaching and learning. While AI has become an important topic in education, McClam believes it should serve as a starting point for a much broader discussion about educational purpose, innovation, and equity.

"The world is changing rapidly," McClam said. "The question is whether our educational systems are evolving with it. Students will need more than technical skills. They will need curiosity, resilience, sound judgment, and the ability to solve problems in ways that technology alone cannot."

Those themes are explored in McClam's upcoming feature film, MR. ADVOCATE* which examines the challenges facing today's educators through the story of a teacher navigating school politics, personal grief, student advocacy, and the growing role of artificial intelligence in the classroom.

Rather than presenting technology as either a solution or a threat, the film examines larger questions about educational equity, institutional responsibility, educator wellness, and the purpose of learning in a rapidly evolving society. It also explores the emotional toll carried by educators, including the often-overlooked topics of burnout, grief, and men's mental health.

"I hope audiences leave the film with better questions rather than simple answers," McClam said. "If the story encourages conversations about how schools can better serve students, support educators, and prepare future generations, then it has accomplished its purpose."

MR. ADVOCATE is scheduled to screen later this summer and is part of McClam's broader vision to use film as a catalyst for conversations about the future of education. The project includes plans for community screenings, educational discussions, and partnerships with schools, universities, and organizations interested in exploring the issues raised by the film.

As educators prepare curriculum, technology initiatives, and professional development plans for the coming academic year, McClam hopes the summer planning season will also create space for conversations about educational innovation, equitable learning opportunities, and the skills students will need to thrive in an increasingly complex world.

About Stacie McClam

Stacie McClam is an educator, filmmaker, and storyteller whose work explores the intersection of education, technology, educational equity, and the human experience. After teaching in schools throughout the United States and internationally, she transitioned into filmmaking to spark meaningful conversations about the systems shaping students, educators, and communities. Her upcoming feature film, MR. ADVOCATE, is the first installment of **THE SYSTEM Trilogy**, a series examining the future of education through the lens of social impact storytelling.

Mr. Advocate

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