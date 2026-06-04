Tele-Town Hall, LLC Announces New Brand Focused on Non-Political Communications Solutions & Insights

Tele-Town Hall is expanding their communications services and products to meet the needs of non-political clients through a new brand - TTH Communications.

OAK BROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The originator of the political tele-town hall is now further expanding their niche communications service and product offerings to meet the needs of non-political clients. As the holder of nine technology patents (with an additional patent pending), Tele-Town Hall, LLC has over two decades of experience connecting candidates and potential voters, elected officials with their constituents, and government agencies with those they service.

Over the years, the company has expanded their service offerings to include texting, advanced survey and polling capabilities, patch-throughs, and innovative solutions that utilize live call services at a fraction of the cost of a traditional live call center. These products and services have proven useful in several applications outside of politics, integrating seamlessly into organizations’ existing communication strategies and technologies to provide broader channel support, faster results, and greater adaptation of calls to action.

The new expanded suite of communications solutions will be offered under a new brand: TTH Communications, and will focus on delivering services to corporations, educational institutions, market research organizations, unions, associations, municipalities, nonprofits, and more. In addition, the company is focused on the application of artificial intelligence strategies to provide industry-leading insights into communications campaigns. The uses for these technologies and insights are broad; from helping a brand roll out a new loyalty campaign, getting real-time feedback on new benefits for members or employees, helping colleges and universities activate new, existing, or previous students, or even helping non-profits maximize their fundraising opportunities – the sky’s the limit with these new applications of TTH technology.

From real-time sentiment analysis to actionable strategies to improve your next communications, TTH is focused on becoming an industry leader in communication insights, with the products and services you need all under one roof – allowing you to efficiently maximize your communications budget. Imagine communications with your stakeholders as a journey: data is the fuel for your communications, the technology and platforms get to you to your destination, and the destination itself is the insights gained from the campaign to maximize your opportunities even further in the future.

“We are incredibly proud of our growth throughout the last two decades,” said Kristin Miller, CEO of Tele-Town Hall, LLC. “We’re excited to bring our industry-leading products and services to a broader base of customers. We’re well on our way to achieving our primary objective – to be a data-driven organization that not only executes communications strategies but utilizes advanced analytics to help you maximize your communications opportunities. TTH Communications is our first step in this strategic pivot for our organization, and we couldn’t be prouder of what the future will bring for our existing and new clients.”

To learn more about what Tele-Town Hall and TTH Communications can do for your organization, visit TTHCommunications.com or call 1 (855) 832-6884 (TEAM TTH).

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About Tele-Town Hall, LLC

Tele-Town Hall is a leading provider of large-scale, data-driven communication solutions that enable organizations to engage audiences in real time across multiple channels. Founded in 2003, the company pioneered the original “tele-town hall” and holds nine patents (with an additional patent pending) related to the technology and its applications.

The company’s platform combines their signature town halls with other communications solutions like live voice broadcasting, SMS, MMS, and RCS texting, polling and survey tools, and data enhancement services to help organizations connect with stakeholders at scale. Their solutions are designed to facilitate two-way communication, capture actionable insights, and drive measurable engagement.

Tele-Town Hall serves a wide range of clients—including political campaigns, government agencies, corporations, nonprofits, associations, and research organizations—supporting use cases such as public outreach, customer engagement, fundraising, and market research.

With a focus on customization and full-service solutions, the company delivers integrated, multi-channel communication strategies that work alongside existing technologies, enabling clients to reach audiences ranging from dozens to millions efficiently and effectively.

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