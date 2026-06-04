LOS ANGELES BUSINESS JOURNAL NAMES ERVIN COHEN & JESSUP PARTNER JOSEPH PETRO TO ‘LEADERS OF INFLUENCE: M&A’ LIST

Joseph Petro

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP announced that Partner Joseph Petro has been recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal in its 2026 “Leaders of Influence: Mergers & Acquisitions” special feature. “These are the M&A pros we chose to recognize for exceptional leadership, knowledge, skill and achievements across the full spectrum of M&A and fiscal guidance,” said the publication.“Joe’s recognition as a Leader of Influence in M&A highlights the high-caliber advocacy and business insight he brings to our practice every day,” says Managing Partner Barry MacNaughton. “This honor underscores his unwavering commitment to guiding businesses through their most critical transactions with clarity and precision.”“Mr. Petro, a Partner and Chair of the firm’s Corporate Department, is a distinguished strategist who navigates the complexities of the business lifecycle with surgical precision,” shares the feature. “Specializing in the representation of entrepreneurs, founders, and privately held companies, Mr. Petro delivers sophisticated counsel that bridges the gap between ambitious growth and successful exits.”As Chair of the Corporate Department, Mr. Petro plays a central role in the firm’s practice, collaborating across disciplines to deliver coordinated, results-driven counsel. He leverages strategic foresight and sound judgment to steer complex transactions while ensuring all legal solutions align directly with his clients' commercial objectives. In addition to this honor, Mr. Petro was named to Southern California Super Lawyers in 2025.

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