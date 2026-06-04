Public, family feedback used to shape WSDOT’s updated Roadside Memorial Program

OLYMPIA – After a thorough review of Washington’s Roadside Memorial Program, which honors victims of traffic collisions with roadside memorial signs, the Washington State Department has released updated program guidelines. The guidelines for the memorial signs were developed with feedback from victims' families and the public.

The updated policy allows sponsors to renew signs every ten years, indefinitely. The signs include victim names and a safety message. They are placed as close as possible to the collision site.

Secretary of Transportation Julie Meredith directed WSDOT leaders to give the program a careful examination, ensuring it balances important safety messaging with an opportunity for people to honor a loved one.

“We wish these signs weren’t needed,” Secretary Meredith said. “Every single one is the story of a child, partner, friend — someone who was loved and didn’t make it home.”

An online open house held in fall 2025 gathered feedback on proposed program updates including sign renewals and costs.

Family members or other sponsors will need to pay the costs associated with installing and maintaining a new sign. A review of these costs set the current price at $1,500 but that amount will be reviewed and adjusted every two years to ensure it accurately reflects the cost of fabrication, installation and maintenance.

To keep signs in good repair, sponsors will be required to replace the sign every ten years and pay the current cost. If a sponsor chooses not to replace the sign, it will be removed and made available for the sponsor to pick up.

Currently, there are more than 1,000 signs in the program, with 600 at 265 locations that are more than 10 years old. WSDOT sent letters to current program participants informing them of the new program policy and will work compassionately with families to help them adapt to any changes.

The program began in 1994 and allows families to honor victims with multiple safety messages, including warnings about drinking and driving, speeding, distracted driving and motorcycle safety.