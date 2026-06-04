DOJO Air Selected as Part of the Next Wave Fund by Kickstarter and Google to Accelerate Smart Breath-Training Innovation

DOJO Health, Inc. is excited to announce that its flagship product has been selected as part of the newly-launched Next Wave Fund

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DOJO Health, Inc. is excited to announce that its flagship product, the patented DOJO Air , has been selected as part of the newly-launched Next Wave Fund , a joint initiative by Kickstarter and Google designed to fund and support emerging tech products and services. Through this initiative, DOJO Air will gain access to funding, strategic resources and increased visibility, accelerating its crowdfunding launch and expanding its reach to new audiences and markets.The Next Wave Fund supports early-stage tech startups and small businesses developing innovative ideas across hardware, software, gaming and connected technology. Applicants are reviewed by representatives from Google and Kickstarter and, if chosen, receive crowdfunding to build an initial user community and help grow their business with Google’s resources and training.As a recipient of the Next Wave Fund, DOJO Air will receive:-A $10,000 pledge toward its $25,000 funding goal on Kickstarter-Hands-on guidance from Kickstarter’s Design & Technology team-Access to training taught by Google experts, including the Google AI Professional Certificate and workshops led by Grow with Google Coaches-Access to Kickstarter’s community forum-Promotion of its crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter’s newsletter and social channels-Opportunity to apply to join Google Accelerators as their business grows and scales"Being selected for the Kickstarter Google Next Wave Fund is a real validation of what we're building at DOJO Air,” said Craig Olson, CEO of Dojo Air. “When two platforms of that scale recognize a product, it’s a tremendous signal that the market opportunity is real, and the timing is right. Breath training has been the missing layer in human performance for decades; we're finally making it measurable, trainable and accessible.”DOJO Air is a volumetric breath-training device that tests, trains, and tracks respiratory performance. Designed for athletes, wellness practitioners and clinical users, the device provides immediate biofeedback on breath volume, airflow and breath-hold capacity using guided light feedback and interactive metrics.The New Wave Fund is a powerful launchpad for DOJO Air, providing the product market visibility and training needed to maximize its launch. This support directly accelerates the company’s ability to put its “breath intelligence” platform in front of more users, expanding its reach across athletic performance, sleep optimization, stress management and respiratory health.“This selection accelerates our path to market and strengthens the foundation we're building toward our Series A,” said Olson. “We're not just launching a product — we're creating a category, and having Google and Kickstarter in our corner means everything."With added momentum from the Next Wave Fund, DOJO Air looks forward to its official launch later this year, advancing its mission to improve long-term physical and mental well-being through measurable breath training.To learn more about DOJO Air, visit https://www.dojoair.com/ To join DOJO Air’s Kickstarter, visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/irahayes/dojo-air-smarter-breathwork-with-real-time-volume-feedback About DOJO Health, Inc.Based in San Diego, Calif., DOJO Health, Inc., is the creator of DOJO Air, a smart breath-training device that tests, trains, and tracks lung performance using guided light feedback, volumetric breathing, and interactive data to improve respiratory health. DOJO Air is designed to turn breathing—one of the body’s most fundamental processes—into a trainable, trackable performance metric, empowering users to strengthen their lungs, regulate stress, and unlock better physical and mental performance through smarter breathing. Learn more at https://www.dojoair.com/

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