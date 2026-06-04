Attorney General Brenna Bird Announces Court Ruling Upholding Finality of Todd Mullis Murder Conviction

DES MOINES—Attorney General Brenna Bird announced that Todd Michael Mullis’s 2019 conviction for the first-degree murder of his wife, Amy Mullis, will stand.

In a 53-page decision, an Iowa judge firmly rejected over 100 legal claims made by Mullis in an attempt to overturn his conviction. The judge concluded that Mullis received a fair trial and his constitutional rights were fully protected. He will continue serving a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

In November 2018, Mullis fatally attacked his wife with a corn rake and attempted to stage the scene as a farming accident. A jury quickly saw through the cover-up and found him guilty of intentional murder.

“Our office is focused on securing justice for victims and ensuring that those who commit such horrific acts remain behind bars where they belong,” said Attorney General Bird. “We hope this decision provides continued justice and a sense of closure for the family, friends, and community of Amy Mullis.”

Should Mullis appeal this latest ruling, the Attorney General’s Office stands ready to defend the jury’s guilty verdict once again.

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For More Information:

Contact: Jen Green | jen.green@ag.iowa.gov