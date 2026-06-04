Auditor Fitzpatrick identifies several areas in which officials in the City of Elsberry can improve governmental operations
06/04/2026 - JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.
An audit report released today by Missouri State
Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick has found several areas in which officials in the
City of Elsberry can make improvements to how their government operates. The
audit, which was requested by a petition signed by 299 residents, gives the
municipality a "fair" rating while identifying areas of improvement
that are necessary for how the city manages utility rates and city funds.
"Any time citizens take the time to gather
signatures for a petition for a state audit, we take that effort seriously and
give it the attention it deserves. We didn't find any signs of fraud in the
City of Elsberry, but we did find many areas in which city officials can make
improvements that will lead to a city government that is more effective,
efficient, and transparent," said Auditor Fitzpatrick. "While the
city has disagreed with some of our findings, they seem to agree with the
intent behind each of the recommendations, and I hope they will take all of our
findings seriously and work to implement the recommendations contained in the
report so the people of the City of Elsberry will have the kind of responsible
city government they deserve."
The audit report found the Board of Aldermen needs to
give more attention to city utility rates, which did not always agree to rates described
in the city code. The audit found 1
rate type was underbilled, 3 rate types were absent from city code, and 3 rate
types featured other transparency discrepancies. Specifically, the Sewer
Out-of-City Residential rate was underbilled by
approximately $2,100 for the year ended December 31, 2024. Additionally, the
Board has not ensured a recent
review, such as a cost study, of the city's comprehensive utility rates has
been performed. The report notes an annual cost study is necessary to ensure
annual rate increases specified in the city code do not violate state law.
The report also found the city missed opportunities
to earn additional revenue as it maintained an average month-end balance of
more than $2.3 million in 6 non-interest bearing accounts for the year ended
December 21, 2024. City officials were not aware the accounts were non-interest
bearing until informed by the State Auditor's Office. Had the funds been placed
in interest-bearing accounts for that year, the city could have earned approximately $44,000 to $50,000 in additional
revenues.
A review of the City Police Department's seized
property found personnel did not maintain complete, accurate records and did
not conduct periodic physical inspections. The city also has not established procedures to periodically
review cases and dispose of related seized property items. Auditors inspected
the Police Department's seized property storage areas and could not initially
locate any of the 25 items listed in the seized property system. The next day,
the Police Chief found the 25 items in an unmarked box on a shelf in the seized
property storage area. The auditors' inspection and Police Chief's call also
identified an additional 75 items not included in the system list, the majority
of which were guns or drug-related materials.
The report also identifies how city personnel need to ensure
prenumbered receipt slips are issued in numerical sequence for all money
received for non-utility services, and how the Board of Aldermen needs to improve
procedures over disclosing, discussing, and approving proposed ordinances to
create greater opportunities for public comment and improve transparency.
The full audit report for the City of Elsberry is
available here.
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